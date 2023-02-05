Türkiye's national judoka Tuğçe Beder achieved a remarkable fifth-place finish at the just-ended Paris Grand Slam Tournament, a feat that propelled her quota points to qualify for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

According to the Turkish Judo Federation's statement, Tuğçe Beder, competing in the women's 48-kg. division on the inaugural day of the tournament in Paris, saw herself on the losing side against Spain's Mireia Lapuerta Comas in the bronze medal match, ultimately settling for fifth place.

The crushing loss may be a disheartening setback, but it is worth noting that the Turkish fighter still has an opportunity to proudly fly the red and white flag at the Paris showdown.

On the other hand, Salih Yıldız in men's 60 kg., Umalt Demirel in 73 kg., Özlem Yildiz in 57 kg. in women's, Merve Azak in 48 kg., Muhammed Ali Demirel in 66 kg. in their second match, and İbrahim Demirel, unfortunately, fell in the first round.

At the organization, the women's category will include Fidan Ögel at 70 kg., Kayra Sayit and Hilal Öztürk at plus-78 kg. In comparison, the men's category will feature Vedat Albayrak and Muhammed Mustafa Koç at 81 kg., Mihael Zgank at 90 kg., Mert Şişmanlar at 100 kg., and Münir Ertuğ at plus-100 kg., all of whom will compete on the tatami.

Meanwhile, the Olympic women's and men's national teams will be gracing the international joint training camp to be held in the same city on February 6-9, following the prestigious Paris Grand Slam.