World and European champion national swimmer Derin Toparlak, who kicked off his 2023 campaign in style by snagging first places in the Türkiye Finswimming Winter Championship, declared that his primary ambition is to defend his world championship title.

Derin, the accomplished athlete from Bakırköy Ataspor Club, declared that he will be participating in the European Championship and the Mediterranean Beach Games this season, expressing his ambition to safeguard his world championship title.

He went on to state that, should he break a world record at the same time, it would be an incredible feat for him.

Derin Toparlak, who participated in the thrilling aquatic races held in both the pool and the sea, said that he enjoyed both race types equally.

Discussing the widespread anxiety among swimmers concerning the vastness of the sea, the 25-year-old swimmer said: "It's true that some athletes find the sea intimidating and others are more comfortable in a pool. Most swimmers tend to feel less secure when they're in the open sea. However, for me, having grown up in the sea, both are equally beautiful, and my favorite pool in Türkiye is located in Edirne."

The globe-trotting swimmer with a wealth of international experience, has divulged some of his favorite swimming spots around the world.

"I can confidently say that Edirne is my favorite racing pool in all of Türkiye. Furthermore, open water races in Türkiye are some of the most beautiful that I've ever seen. Having traveled extensively around the world, I can certainly attest that each place I visited was incredibly beautiful. But, of course, the memories I made while racing in these places make them all the more special. Greece was the place where I first participated in the European Championship, and to my delight, I brought home my first medal. My first major championship was held in Italy and that place holds a special place in my heart," he explained.

He added: "It was indeed a momentous occasion. I won my inaugural world championship in Russia, and the experience was incomparable. I still fondly remember every single detail – both the good and the bad. Thus, I cannot possibly pick a favorite location."