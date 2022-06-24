Turkey's traditional archery national championships kicked off in the eastern city of Erzincan on Friday.

Organized by the Turkish Traditional Archery Federation (TGTOF), the event is being held as part of the larger "Erzincanfest 2022."

Approximately 500 athletes from 105 clubs in 40 provinces are competing in the women's and men's events at the championship.

Erzincan Gov. Mehmet Makas inaugurated the event and wished the athletes success.

"Do not see your sport as just a sport or a competition. We, the Turkish nation, will build our future with the strength we derive from our past. Every arrow you shoot here is a sign, a sign that marches toward the future target of our beloved nation." he said.

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul Deputy Ravza Kavakcı Kan, who is also a TGTOF licensed athlete, said she has been learning traditional Turkish archery for a while and this was her second competition in Turkey.

"Traditional Turkish archery is one of our ancestral sports ... I wish success to all my fellow archers," she said.

TGTOF board member, Ömer Koç said the federation has grown rapidly since its establishment. It has nearly 600 clubs and 11,000 licensed athletes.

He said they are trying to keep Turkish archery alive by making it a part of national and international competitions.

Erzincan Mayor Bekir Aksun, Erzincan Binali Yıldırım University Rector professor Akın Levent and other prominent guests attended the inauguration ceremony.