At 21, Mert Ilbars – whose ambition in wrestling was inspired by his brother – had already achieved a remarkable feat, winning 12 championships in 10 years of participation at Turkish competitions in the Sungurlu district of Çorum.

When he was still a primary school student, Ilbars began his wrestling training at the tender age of 8.

Ilbars, with the unwavering support of his older brother, achieved the remarkable feat of mastering the art of wrestling within a short time, and this ultimately culminated in him clinching the gold medal at the 2013 Turkish Championship.

In the ensuing years, he astounded the competitive landscape by consistently earning first-place finishes in the junior, star, under-23 and youth categories of various championships.

The talented national wrestler triumphed in the Under-23 Greco-Roman Wrestling Türkiye Championship, held in Çorum in January, by delivering an impressive 8-0 victory over his opponent in the 60 kg. final match, and thus secured his 12th Turkish championship title.

Mert Ilbars, also a world and European championship license-holder, shared with the Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent his greatest ambition – to become an Olympic champion.

Mert Ilbars (L) during training in the Sungurlu district, Çorum, Türkiye, March 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

In his statement, he acknowledged Çelebi Bayır, the wrestling coach who discovered him and imparted his wrestling knowledge while observing his brother's training.

"He was convinced that I possessed a special talent, and he took a particular interest in encouraging me to pursue it. As a result, what began as a hobby eventually blossomed into a full-fledged profession. This year, the Olympic Games are at the forefront of my mind. After all, this is the year that I have been working toward. My number one priority is to do my utmost to make it to the Olympics, hopefully," he said.

Emphasizing his remarkable success in all the Turkish championships he has taken part in, Ilbars revealed that despite his best efforts, he only achieved second and third place in the world and European championships he had first entered in 2017.

He also declared confidently that his training regime would ensure his success at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"I have been blessed to have been crowned champion of Türkiye a remarkable 12 times in the categories of juniors, stars, under 23s, and youth – and my goal is nothing less than the Olympics. To prepare, the national team camp was both short and interesting, with excellent facilities, food and beverage, and top-notch training and gym equipment. I thank the Almighty for the state we are in, and I pray I will not disappoint. Ever since I was a child, the Olympic championship and medal have been my ultimate ambition, and every competition I enter has become increasingly important as I strive to achieve my goal. Now that I have reached the adults' category, I am determined to win the championship and get to the Olympics," he said.

Çelebi Bayır, Ilbars' coach, was quick to emphasize his faith in the young athlete's ability to reach the Olympic championships.

"I fervently hope that he will one day achieve his dream of becoming an Olympic champion, a feat made possible by his talent, unwavering commitment and sheer determination. We are doing all we can to ensure that our nation's flag will be proudly flying atop the highest podiums," he said.

Sungurlu Youth and Sports District Manager Mehmet Aktaş celebrated the astounding achievements of national wrestler Mert Ilbars, noting that his 12 Turkish championships constitute a remarkable success that makes the entire district and nation proud.