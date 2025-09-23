If Australia ends its 39-year drought at Eden Park against the All Blacks on Saturday, it could go down as one of the most audacious inside jobs in rugby history, given the Wallabies’ coaching staff is heavily influenced by New Zealand expertise.

Joe Schmidt, who helped guide the All Blacks to the 2023 World Cup final as a strategist and selector, is now plotting their undoing at the Auckland fortress, where New Zealand has remained unbeaten for 31 years and Australia’s last victory came in 1986.

Adding to the intrigue, two of Schmidt’s trusted lieutenants, both fellow Kiwis, oversee Australia’s set-piece. Mike Cron commands the scrum, while former All Blacks lock Tom Donnelly directs the lineout, turning New Zealand know-how into a potent weapon against the home side.

Donnelly worked under Cron's nephew, Simon, at Perth-based Super Rugby team Western Force until being picked up in July to replace Geoff Parling, who returned home to coach English club Leicester.

The former Otago stalwart will coach against his home nation for the first time on Saturday and says there will be no mixed feelings.

“I suppose when you're in professional sports, whatever team you're involved with, you get emotionally invested in it pretty quickly,” the 43-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

“I'm just trying to do a really good job here with the Wallabies and really enjoying it. Preparing to beat an opposition, nothing changes. Just go about my work and make sure that we prepare these boys as best we can so we turn up on Saturday and give a performance that we're really proud of.”

Australia, which leads the Rugby Championship by a point, can knock the All Blacks out of the competition with a round to spare if it wins with a bonus point while also breaking the psychological hold of its long losing streak at Eden Park.

More importantly for Australian fans, however, would be the chance to end the All Blacks' long Bledisloe Cup reign.

New Zealand has held the annual trophy contested by the trans-Tasman nations since 2003, a generational dominance that has cast a long shadow over Australian rugby.

With New Zealand the holders, Australia must win at Eden Park and avoid losing the rematch in Perth a week later—or vice versa—to wrest back the trophy.

Wallabies winger Max Jorgensen was not even born when Australia last held the trophy in 2002, but he hopes to be part of the team that wins it back, starting with his first Bledisloe test on Saturday.

For Jorgensen, talk of Australia’s long drought was not a major focus of preparations, but he said playing better for longer was high on the agenda after slow starts in back-to-back tests against Argentina.

“It’s ultimately about becoming an 80-minute team,” he told reporters. “Putting in an 80-minute performance that we can really be proud of.”

Australia will miss France-based Will Skelton for the Eden Park clash but will have the towering lock back in camp for the rematch against the All Blacks in Perth, Rugby Australia confirmed.