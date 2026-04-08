Hans Niemann vows to become a “stone cold killer” and the world’s top player in a Netflix documentary released Tuesday, reigniting tensions from his feud with five-time classical world champion Magnus Carlsen and the cheating scandal that rocked elite chess.

“I’m going to be a stone-cold killer for the rest of my life,” the American grandmaster says in the film. “I will become the best player in the world. No one believes it now, but in 10 years, this clip will be everywhere. Just wait.”

Niemann goes further, taking aim at Carlsen’s future. “I can’t wait for Magnus, when he’s older and fading, while I’m still young and improving. He’s going to have to watch it.”

The documentary revisits the 2022 controversy that erupted at the Sinquefield Cup, when Carlsen abruptly withdrew from a game against Niemann and later said he believed his opponent had cheated, triggering one of the most explosive disputes in modern chess.

Niemann, who has admitted to cheating in online games when he was younger but denies wrongdoing in over-the-board play, was never found guilty of cheating in classical competition.

He later filed a $100 million lawsuit against Carlsen and others, which was dismissed before the parties settled.

Norwegian chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen juggles a football prior to the fifth round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament at the Philips-Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands, Jan. 16, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The film, titled “Untold: Chess Mates,” leans heavily on archival footage and previously reported material while focusing on the personalities at the center of the dispute.

“Every conversation I have about chess leads to anal beads,” Niemann says in the documentary, referencing an online conspiracy theory that went viral during the scandal despite a lack of evidence.

Niemann’s rise

The documentary charts Niemann’s rise from online player to elite competitor during the COVID-19-era boom in chess, when platforms such as Chess.com saw user numbers surge and streaming helped propel new figures into prominence.

It also explores Niemann’s claim of a coordinated effort against him involving Carlsen and other senior figures, an allegation rejected by those involved. The platform said it found evidence of online cheating by Niemann but no proof of over-the-board misconduct in his game against Carlsen.

Carlsen, who remains skeptical of Niemann’s victory, adopts a more restrained tone in the film.

“I’m not motivated by it, but if that’s going to inspire him to be the best version of himself, he should go for it, as long as he plays fair,” he says.

Although he has barely played over-the-board classical chess in recent months, Carlsen remains the undisputed world No. 1, while Niemann has risen into the top 20.