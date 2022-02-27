The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked a widespread reaction in the world of sports, from athletes condemning Moscow's actions to increasing calls for the country to be isolated from international competitions.

In first reactions on Friday, St. Petersburg was stripped as hosts of UEFA's Champions League final set for May 28. The game has now been switched to the Stade de France in Paris.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have all said they will not play Russia in next month's 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Polish captain Robert Lewandowski tweeted: "The right decision. I cannot imagine playing a match with the Russian national team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues."

Manchester City and Everton players took to the field wearing Ukrainian flags before their Premier League game on Saturday while there were anti-war messages at stadiums.

City's Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko embraced compatriot Vitaliy Mykolenko of Everton before the game. Later, Zinchenko was in tears as the crowd unveiled banners including one that read "We stand with Ukraine."

Manchester United and Watford players stood together with a sign saying "peace" in six languages ahead of their game at Old Trafford.

In Germany, Schalke 04 removed Russian gas company Gazprom from its shirts. In place of the sponsor, players carried the team name across their shirts.

The roof of Eintracht Frankfurt's stadium was lit in Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow. Electronic signs at the ground read "Stop it, Putin!".

Bayern Munich, in the meantime, wore black armbands. The only exception was Munich captain Lewandowski, who wore a yellow and blue armband.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was said by head coach Carlo Ancelotti to be "down in the dumps as he is anxious with his mother and friends living in Kyiv."

"My grandfather experienced World War I, my father lived through World War II, and they told me lots of stories about them," said Ancelotti. "It (war) is a horror, full stop."

F1 cancels Russian GP

The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sept. 25, was canceled a day after defending world champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel publicly declared their opposition to driving in the race.

Red Bull driver Verstappen said: "When a country is at war, it's not right to run there." Vettel added: "For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it's wrong to race in the country."

American Formula One team Haas, in the meantime, decided not to sport the Russian colors of its title sponsor Uralkali during the last day of preseason testing in Barcelona on Friday.

Haas, whose cars usually sport the blue, white and red colors of the Russian flag, ran in a plain white livery.

Haas has a Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin. Uralkali, a group specializing in potash, has the driver's father, businessman Dmitry, as its non-executive director.

"No war please"

At the Dubai ATP event, Russia's Andrey Rublev marked his semifinal win over Hubert Hurkacz by signing the camera lens on the court with the message, "No war please," clearly stating his feelings about his nation's invasion of Ukraine.

A second-tier ATP Challenger event, planned for Moscow from Feb. 28, has also been scrapped.

Ukraine player Dayana Yastremska said she and her family had spent two nights sheltering underground in Odessa.

"After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country," the former top-25 player wrote.

Poland's Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final and dedicated her victory to "the people who are suffering in Ukraine."

"I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine," the 20-year-old former French Open champion said.

"Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn't even imagine stuff happening like that in the country next to me."

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), angry at the Russian invasion of Ukraine breaching the "Olympic Truce," urged all international sports federations to cancel their forthcoming events in Russia.