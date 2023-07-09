Duygu Turan, a 30-year-old nurse from Istanbul, has once again conquered the Turkish Kickboxing Championship held in Mardin, adding to her impressive collection of achievements.

This extraordinary athlete, a three-time world champion and five-time European champion, has been pursuing her passion for kickboxing since 2009 under the tutelage of her brother and trainer, Uğurcan Turan.

While Duygu Turan has tended to patients as a nurse in the eye service at Şişli Hamidiye Etfal Training and Research Hospital since 2015, she engages in fierce battles within the confines of the ring.

Balancing the art of healing and the pursuit of victory, Turan has remained undefeated throughout her career.

Emerging victorious in all three matches of the Turkish Kick Boxing Championship, organized by the Turkish Kickboxing Federation, Turan now has the privilege of representing Türkiye at the upcoming World Championship in Portugal this November.

Reflecting on her journey, Turan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that kickboxing has been her cherished passion for 14 years, evolving from a mere interest into a fervent devotion.

Turan emphasized her brother's crucial role in her success, acknowledging his support throughout her triumphs in European and world championships.

As she looks forward to the forthcoming championship in Portugal, Turan expressed her determination to secure her fourth world title, reiterating her desire to witness kickboxing admitted to the Olympics in 2028.

Her ultimate ambition is to bring further honor and championships to her beloved homeland on the grand Olympic stage.

Contrasting the seemingly disparate realms of nursing and kickboxing, Turan recognizes the profound similarities between the two.

"On one hand, I must be compassionate, understanding and bring comfort to my patients, while on the other hand, I must emanate a fearsome aura to intimidate my opponents. It's a psychological battle, and I have been skillfully navigating both fronts for years," Turan said.

Balancing training sessions with demanding nursing shifts, she acknowledged the crucial support she receives from her family and the tremendous efforts made by the hospital management in enabling her sporting pursuits.

Turan passionately advocated for sports participation, acknowledging the profound physical and mental benefits it brings to individuals.

She believes that engaging in sports can positively impact one's overall well-being.