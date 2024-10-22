Mike Tyson, the legendary former heavyweight champion, is set to step back into the ring at 58, facing YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a highly anticipated, and controversial, bout.

The fight, scheduled for Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas, marks the end of a 20-year hiatus from professional boxing for Tyson.

While many question his readiness, two of his fiercest former rivals – Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield – are confident that Tyson still has what it takes to win.

Past foes

Tyson’s rivalry with Lewis and Holyfield is scribed in boxing history.

Lewis, who knocked out Tyson in 2002 during their heavyweight title fight, and Holyfield, who famously had his ear bitten by Tyson in their infamous matchup in the late ‘90s, have both moved past the animosity of their fighting days.

Now, they are publicly throwing their support behind the man they once battled in the ring.

“Mike Tyson’s gonna win,” said Lewis confidently, speaking to Fox 29. “He’s not that old. We’re only a year apart. Don’t take him lightly. Jake Paul is not a true fighter, and there’s a hundred things Mike’s forgotten that Jake’s just learning.”

Lewis went on to add that while age could play a role in the later rounds, Tyson’s explosive combinations could end the fight early.

“If Mike gets in close and lands one of his ten-second combinations, Paul’s going down,” he said.

Holyfield echoed Lewis’s belief in Tyson’s abilities.

Reflecting on their tumultuous past, Holyfield, who endured two fierce battles with Tyson, now sees him as a friend and is also backing him in this new challenge.

“If Jake Paul stays close to Mike, his chances are good. But if he tries to fight from a distance, Mike will catch him,” Holyfield told Fight Hub. “Mike is like a snake – he strikes fast. If you charge him, you smother him. But give him space, and everyone who’s backed up against Mike has been knocked out.”

More than money

Despite the backing of his old rivals, Tyson’s comeback has drawn skepticism.

Some critics believe that financial gain is the driving force behind his return, with an $80 million purse split between Tyson and Paul on the line.

However, Tyson insists his motivation goes beyond money.

“I could sit back and live off my cannabis business,” Tyson said candidly in September. “But I’m a man. I want to test myself, to expose myself to risk, and see what I’m made of. This isn’t about money – it’s about proving something to myself.”

For Tyson, the fight isn’t about securing financial stability – he’s already a wealthy man.

Instead, it’s about returning to the stage that has defined him for most of his life. “I’ve been performing in front of the world since I was 14,” he said. “This is just what I do.”

Legacy on the line

As Tyson prepares for this comeback fight, the stakes are high.

Not only will he face a man 31 years younger, but he’ll also battle the weight of expectation, legacy, and the concerns of fans who fear for his safety.

Yet, with the backing of his old rivals and an unwavering desire to prove himself once more, Tyson steps into the ring, aiming to remind the world of the ferocious fighter who once dominated the heavyweight division.