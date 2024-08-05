The Olympic Games are now beyond the halfway mark, with a thrilling Sunday in Paris closing out events in swimming, tennis, archery, fencing and road cycling.

Monday ushers in a fresh wave of excitement as synchronized swimming, track cycling, climbing and wrestling kick off.

The day will see 20 new Olympic champions crowned, with final medals awarded in artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, badminton, canoe slalom, shooting, surfing and triathlon.

Last chance to catch Biles in action

Artistic gymnastics marks its final day with a focus on two women's events – the balance beam and floor exercise finals featuring American Simone Biles.

Already the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles will be looking to grab two more golds in what would complete a clean sweep of all five of her competitions in Paris.

The men’s finals will take place in the parallel bars and horizontal bars.

Hassan out on track for women's 5,000 meters

The Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan defends her Olympic title in the 5,000-meter final, part of an audacious and grueling Paris schedule that also includes the 10,000 and the marathon later in the program.

The world record is always under threat when Armand Duplantis steps into an arena, and fans hope to watch the Swedish Olympic champion pole vaulter make history again in the men’s final.

Valarie Allman will be the highlight in women’s discus as she aims for a second consecutive Olympic gold after bronze and silver finishes at the 2022 and 2023 world championships, respectively.

Men's and women's singles medals in badminton

South Korea’s An Se-young, the women’s No. 1 who entered the Olympics under pressure due to an injury, faces China’s He Bingjiao for singles gold.

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn aims to win his country’s first Olympic medal in badminton as he takes on reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men’s singles.

Track cycling starts

The track cycling program begins at St. Quentin Velodrome with one medal at stake on the opening day: the women’s team sprint, in which Britain is a favorite for gold.

Dinghy sailors take center stage

Dinghy sailors are in action, with Dutchwoman Marit Bouwmeester looking to surpass Britain’s Hannah Mills as the most successful female Olympic sailor ever.

Meanwhile, Matt Wearn is demonstrating his prowess for Australia in the men’s event.

Both could advance to the double points medal race on Tuesday already knowing they have secured gold.

Triathlon mixed relay dives into Seine

France’s Cassandre Beaugrand, who won gold in the individual triathlon on Wednesday, will dive into the Seine again for the mixed relay, starting at 8 a.m. local time.

Beaugrand and her three teammates will attempt to take the crown from Britain, the defending champions in the event.

Leo Bergere, who won bronze for France in the men’s race, has made no secret of the team’s ambition, but Britain’s chances look strong with gold medalist Alex Yee set to start the relay and bronze medalist Beth Potter finishing it.

Seventeen teams of four will battle for medals, with each athlete completing a 300-meter swim in the river, a 5.8-kilometer bike ride, and a 1.8-kilometer run.

Golden day at 3x3 basketball

Reigning champions the United States, Spain, Germany, and Canada battle for medals in the women’s 3x3 basketball tournament, with the semifinals and final also scheduled for Monday.

Latvia’s Karlis Lasmanis and Nauris Miezis, who secured a direct spot in the last four, will look to retain their Olympic title in the men’s competition.

First-ever medals in kayak cross

Britain’s Joe Clarke and Kimberley Woods are the paddlers to beat as the first-ever medals in kayak cross are awarded at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals all taking place on Monday.

Men in semifinal football action

The men’s football semifinals feature Morocco facing Spain in Marseille and France taking on Egypt in Lyon, with the hosts aiming to extend their quest for their first Olympic title in 40 years.

Final shots fired in shooting

Twice-medalist Li Yuehong of China will be gunning for his first Olympic gold, but local favorite Jean Quiquampoix’s title defense in the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol is over after the Frenchman failed to make the final in his home Games.

The shooting events of the Paris Olympics will conclude with the skeet mixed team event later on Monday.