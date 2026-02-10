At the 2026 Winter Olympics, one symbol has stood out beyond medals and podiums: the Olympic rings tattoo.

Across venues in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and northern Italy, athletes have been displaying the five interlocking rings as a personal marker of having reached the Olympic stage.

It is not an official award from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and carries no competitive value, yet it remains one of the most enduring traditions in Olympic sport.

First designed in 1913 by modern Olympics founder Pierre de Coubertin, the rings represent the union of five continents and the athletes who come together in competition.

More than a century later, the design remains unchanged, and for many Olympians, it has become a permanent way to commemorate years of sacrifice and a career-defining moment.

The practice spans both Summer and Winter Games.

While swimmers and gymnasts helped popularize the tattoo in earlier Olympics, Winter athletes have embraced it fully.

Snowboarder Shaun White carries the rings as part of a broader collection marking his Olympic journey, while freestyle skiers David Wise and Alex Ferreira added customized versions after winning gold and silver in the halfpipe at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

At Milano Cortina 2026, the tradition has been highly visible.

Coverage by the Associated Press and Reuters has highlighted athletes showing their tattoos during training, competition and media appearances.

Some arrived in Italy already inked. Others said they plan to get the rings after the Games, treating it as a rite of passage rather than a celebration of medals.

Veteran U.S. athletes such as women’s hockey leader Hilary Knight have described the tattoo as a symbol of belonging and longevity, while younger competitors like moguls skier Jaelin Kauf see it as a bridge to those who came before them.

In some cases, teammates have made informal agreements to get matching tattoos if they qualified and competed together.

Tattoo studios around Cortina d’Ampezzo have also become part of the Olympic rhythm.

Athletes from multiple nations, including members of Team Italy, have been spotted training with freshly inked rings on wrists, arms and calves, marking their participation in the Games in real time.

Not every Olympian chooses to get one. Some prefer to keep their memories unmarked, while others joke about waiting until they have competed in several Games. Still, the meaning is universally understood. The rings require no explanation. Among athletes, they quietly say everything.