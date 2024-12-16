ONE Championship is gearing up for an electrifying night of martial arts action in Qatar, with two world title fights headlining the highly anticipated ONE 171 event on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena.

The marquee event will bring together top-tier athletes, including stars from MENA countries, and promises a thrilling evening of combat sports.

Main event: Haggerty vs. Wei Rui

In the main event, reigning ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty will defend his title against China's kickboxing icon Wei Rui, marking one of the most anticipated clashes in recent memory.

Haggerty claimed the belt last November with a hard-fought victory over MMA star Fabricio Andrade, cementing his place as one of the promotion's elite.

But standing in his way is Wei Rui, a seasoned veteran and former K-1 champion boasting a dazzling 70-3 record.

This bout not only tests Haggerty's resolve but also pits him against one of the most decorated kickboxers in the world.

Co-main event: Pacio vs. Brooks III

The co-main event reignites a fierce rivalry as Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks meet for the third time to settle the score in a battle for the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship.

With their series tied at one win apiece, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Pacio, who captured the title last March at ONE 166 due to a controversial DQ victory in Qatar, faces Brooks, the 31-year-old interim champion from the United States. Brooks, who won their first clash in 2022, is eager to unify the titles and bring their rivalry to an emphatic close.

Spotlight on regional talent

The event underscores ONE Championship's commitment to showcasing talent from the Middle East and North Africa, with several top fighters from the region expected to feature on the final fight card, including athletes from Türkiye.

This comes on the heels of ONE Fight Night 26, where Turkish stars Halil Amir and Alibeg Rasulov made headlines.

Rasulov headlined the event against two-division champion Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title, though their bout ended in a controversial no contest following an accidental eye poke.

Night of unmissable action

ONE 171 is set to deliver world-class martial arts excitement, featuring the perfect mix of rivalries, regional pride, and championship gold. Fans can expect a night of unforgettable moments as Qatar becomes the epicenter of combat sports on Feb. 20.