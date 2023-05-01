Orhan Okulu triumphed over his archrival Ismail Balaban in a thrilling finale of the 5th Muratpaşa Municipality Oil Wrestling Tournament on Sunday, clinching the coveted title of Chief Wrestler.

The event, hosted by Mayor Ümit Uysal at the Hospitable Private Square, attracted nearly a thousand wrestlers of varying statures, including 45 chief wrestlers.

The audience gathered in the square stands from the early hours of the day to witness the wrestling matches, which began with prayers.

After the first round of drawing lots, the chief wrestlers, including Orhan Okulu, Ismail Balaban, Ali Gürbüz, Yusuf Can Zeybek, Ertuğrul Dağdeviren, Fatih Atlı, and Serhat Gökmen greeted the crowd with Turkish flags and Atatürk banners.

The historical drum-zurna team from Edirne Kırkpınar Wrestling also participated in the Muratpaşa Wrestling, and one ton of oil was used in the tournament.

In a first for the Muratpaşa Wrestling and ahead of the Turkish Oil Wrestling League, which will begin with the Manavgat Municipality 10th Oil Wrestling on May 20-21, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was implemented to enhance the quality of the matches.

High-definition cameras were installed in all four square corners and where the tower referee committee was located to facilitate the VAR system.

Hüsnü Kaftan, Chairperson of the Editorial Board of the Turkish Traditional Wrestling Federation, said that the VAR system was initially implemented in football, making it the first time used in oil wrestling.

In the private square, while exciting wrestling matches unfolded, President Uysal played host to numerous prominent figures from Antalya's politics and business world, including Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and AK Party Antalya Deputy candidate, CHP Antalya deputy candidates and candidates of other political parties.

Orhan Okulu secured the title of the head wrestler of the 5th Muratpaşa Municipality Oil Wrestling Wrestling by beating Ali Gürbüz and Yusuf Can Zeybek in earlier rounds before emerging victorious in the final against Ismail Balaban.

President Uysal, CHP Provincial Chairperson Nuri Cengiz, and Muratpaşa Belediyespor President Özcan Yılmaz presented their cups and medals to Serhat Gökmen, Fatih Atlı, and Ismail Balaban, who made degrees in wrestling with Chief Wrestler Okulu, as part of the Republic's 100th-anniversary celebrations.