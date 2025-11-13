The Pakistan Cricket Board announced Thursday that the upcoming tri-nation Twenty20 international series featuring hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will now be played entirely in Rawalpindi from Nov. 18, following this week’s suicide bombing in Islamabad.

Originally scheduled to include five matches in Lahore, the series has been relocated as a precautionary measure and is viewed as crucial preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

It will follow Pakistan’s remaining two one-day internationals against Sri Lanka, set for Friday and Sunday in Rawalpindi.

“The decision to revise the schedule was made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket, following mutual discussions to accommodate operational and match requirements,” the PCB said in a statement.

Several Sri Lanka cricketers reportedly requested to return home from the Pakistan tour on Wednesday for safety reasons after Tuesday’s bombing in Islamabad, which killed 12 people.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board issued a stern directive instructing the team to remain in Pakistan or face disciplinary action.

Later Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement that the 16-member squad, along with team management and support staff, had decided to continue with the tour.

“This decision follows assurances provided by SLC, in close consultation with the PCB and the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party,” the statement said.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad are twin cities located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) apart.

Pakistan had long struggled to convince international teams to visit after gunmen attacked a bus carrying Sri Lanka’s touring players in Lahore in 2009, injuring at least six cricketers. The assault led to a decade-long hiatus for international cricket in Pakistan, with the national team playing its “home” matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Security has since improved in major urban centers, and Test cricket returned when Sri Lanka toured Pakistan in 2019.

Afghanistan withdrew from the tri-series last month following the deaths of three local cricketers, which the Afghanistan Cricket Board attributed to military strikes in Paktika province. They were replaced by Zimbabwe.

The tournament will conclude with the final on Nov. 29.