Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo honored Ukrainian athletes on Thursday with the Grand Vermeil Medal, the city’s highest accolade, in a gesture of solidarity during the 2024 Olympics.

“I can sense both your sadness and your pride today,” Hidalgo said. “Sadness for the ongoing attacks and war in your country, and pride for the courage of your friends and family on the front lines.”

Ukrainian rower Anastasiia Kozhenkova and diver Oleksii Sereda, who have completed their Olympic events, received the medal on behalf of all Ukrainian athletes. They were joined by a group of their compatriots at the grand City Hall reception in Paris.

Athletes who won two of the country’s Olympic medals so far – a bronze in women’s individual saber fencing and a silver in men’s 50-meter rifle – were not at the event.

The reception began with a minute of silence to honor those killed in Russia's war. Ukrainian Olympians stood quietly, mostly looking down. A screen above the stage displayed photos of coaches and athletes who had been killed over the past two years. It was titled “Heaven’s Team.”

Ukrainian Acting Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi thanked Hidalgo for the support France has provided to Ukrainian athletes. Recently, the first-ever Ukrainian house opened, made possible thanks to French support.

Many of the athletes at the event had completed their Olympic competitions. Another Ukrainian rower, Kateryna Dudchenko, said she hoped to perform better at her first Games. The women’s team placed fifth in quadruple sculls on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, something went wrong, and we didn’t have enough strength at the finish because our competitors were stronger and overtook us,” she said. “But I think that right now, for the country, the fact that we are here, that the team is participating, and that we are representing our country is already a victory.”

During her last visit to Ukraine, Hidalgo said the athletes would be welcomed as heroes in Paris.

“And it’s very, very nice and very emotional for me to see that in France and the Parisian people, during the opening ceremony, celebrating the Ukrainian athletes as heroes,” the mayor said.