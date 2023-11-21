As the countdown to the 2024 Olympics in Paris intensifies, a cloud of concern looms over visitors grappling with the daunting challenge of finding affordable accommodation.

A recent report from the Paris tourism office has unveiled a staggering 314% surge in hotel prices between the summers of 2023 and 2024, triggering alarm bells among city officials.

"We want popular Games, and it can't be popular Games at 700 euros ($766.28) a night," said Frederic Hocquard, Paris's deputy mayor for tourism and nightlife, emphasizing the urgency to address the skyrocketing prices.

The report did not mince words, criticizing Parisian hotels for their tardiness in opening booking platforms for the July 26 – Aug. 11 Games, with a staggering 66% of hotels still unavailable for reservations during this crucial period.

According to the Paris Tourism Office, the average cost of a hotel night in the Paris region, which stood at 169 euros in July 2023, is poised to catapult to an eye-watering 699 euros in July 2024.

The surge is particularly pronounced for two-star and three-star hotels, with increases of 366% and 475%, respectively, prompting concerns about the accessibility of accommodations for a diverse range of visitors.

The looming crisis has sparked predictions of an unconventional solution, as Hocquard suggested, "What is going to happen is that people will take a hotel room for 200 euros a night in Nantes, Lille, or Rennes and commute by train, and they will save money this way."

The specter of exorbitant prices leading to a decline in hotel occupancy, similar to the London Games experience, looms large.

While Airbnb emerges as a potential refuge for budget-conscious travelers, a legislative crackdown is underway.

The French parliament is expected to pass a law addressing the issue of illegal renting of tourist apartments.

In Paris, residents are legally permitted to rent their homes on Airbnb for a maximum of 120 days a year.

However, Jacques Baudrier, Paris's deputy mayor in charge of housing, lamented the difficulty in enforcing the law, revealing that around 20,000 homes are being rented illegally throughout the year.

To tackle this challenge, the French parliament is poised to introduce a law imposing taxes on owners who engage in illegal renting of their homes.

The proposed law, scheduled for presentation on Nov. 28, aims to distinguish between legal and illegal rentals, acknowledging the necessity of supporting those who comply with regulations while cracking down on those contributing to the housing predicament.

With French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressing support for reforms in the taxation of furnished tourist accommodation, the looming specter of exorbitant prices and illegal rentals is being addressed head-on.

Between 2021 and 2023, owners who illegally rented their homes faced fines totaling 6.5 million euros, underscoring the severity of the issue.

As Paris strives to welcome the world to a celebration of athleticism and culture, the challenge of providing accessible and reasonable accommodation becomes a pivotal aspect of ensuring the success of the 2024 Olympics.

The city finds itself at a crossroads, navigating the delicate balance between welcoming visitors and safeguarding the integrity of its housing ecosystem.