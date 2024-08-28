The Paris Games mark a pivotal moment for the Paralympic movement, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons told Reuters on the eve of the opening ceremony.

With more than 1.75 million tickets already sold ahead of the Aug. 28 start, the Paralympics promise an unforgettable showcase through Sept. 8.

"The Paralympic movement has become more relevant than ever," Parsons said Tuesday.

"But it's also because of the ambition of the Paris 2024 organizing committee. In many areas, they are innovative, and we're part of that. I think there will be a before Paris and after Paris for the Paralympic movement."

More than a month after the opening ceremony of the Olympics on the Seine, the Paralympic Games' opening event will also take place outside a stadium, this time on the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde.

"To us, it's like the city of Paris is giving this gigantic hug to our athletes, embracing the Paralympic movement," said Parsons, who was elected IPC president in 2017.

"This is very special because it's like: 'Look, we talk about 4,400 athletes with disabilities, but you're part of what we are as a city because we are a diverse city.'

"After the Olympics and seeing what has happened here, we can't wait for the opening ceremony. It was incredible. People were just happy and proud, and this is what we want to see during the Paralympics.

"From the feedback we are getting, we think it will happen again."

The performance of the French team, composed of 237 athletes, will influence the enthusiasm seen at the end of July and the beginning of August, according to Parsons.

"We hope France can win a couple of medals, especially in the very first days; it's important," the 47-year-old Brazilian said.

The IPC president acknowledged the Paralympic Games will take place in a different context in France compared to the Olympics, as negotiations for the formation of a new government have resumed and the school year starts next Monday.

"It's a different context, but with the Paralympic Games, we offer a little bit of a break from politics for those who need it. I think we will experience quite the same atmosphere," Parsons said.