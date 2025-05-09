The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in response to the escalating tensions with India.

This decision follows allegations that India deployed a surveillance drone during a match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Rawalpindi, prompting concerns over security.

While India has not commented, the PCB has taken the step of relocating the remaining eight fixtures, initially scheduled for Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore.

PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi condemned the actions, stating: “The PCB has always maintained that sports and politics should be kept apart. However, the irresponsible and dangerous act by India, targeting Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, left us with no choice but to shift the remaining matches to the UAE to ensure the safety of our cricketers – both domestic and foreign – who are precious guests.”

This move comes amid rising violence between Indian and Pakistani forces along the disputed Kashmir region, where recent exchanges of artillery and gunfire have led to civilian casualties.

The military standoff escalated after an attack on Indian tourists in the Kashmir region, further straining the fragile relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan accused India of airstrikes that resulted in civilian deaths, while India countered, alleging Pakistani troops launched artillery barrages at multiple locations.

The geopolitical tensions have spilled into other areas, including the digital realm.

On Thursday, the Indian government instructed social media platform X to block over 8,000 accounts, sparking accusations of censorship.

X condemned the move, arguing that it violated the fundamental right to free speech.

The situation also disrupted public life in India, where fears of further military confrontation led to the closure of schools in several states, suspension of flights from multiple airports and a sharp drop in the stock market.

Meanwhile, a cricket match in Dharamsala had to be called off after authorities evacuated over 10,000 spectators, adding to the mounting sense of unrest.

As the situation worsens, global leaders, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, have urged both sides to de-escalate.

Vance, however, emphasized that the U.S. would not intervene directly, stating that the potential conflict was “none of our business.”