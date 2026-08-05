Scottish police are investigating reports that several athletes failed to return home after the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, including members of Uganda's boxing team and a Pakistani boxer, as authorities work with UK immigration officials to determine their whereabouts.

Police Scotland confirmed it had received reports that several athletes were "unaccounted for" after the Games concluded, with inquiries underway alongside the Home Office to establish the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

"Police Scotland has received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for," a spokesperson said. "Inquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early engagement is taking place with the Home Office."

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games ran from July 23 to Aug. 2, bringing together nearly 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories across 10 sports.

As delegations prepared to leave Scotland following Sunday's closing ceremony, reports emerged that some competitors had not rejoined their teams for scheduled return flights.

Ugandan broadcaster NBS Sport reported that four members of Uganda's six-person boxing team failed to report for departure before the team's planned return home on Tuesday.

The missing athletes were identified as team captain Nuhu Batte, Angel Katushabe, Ibrahim Khemis and Emily Nakalema.

According to the outlet, one athlete, speaking anonymously, said the group intended to seek asylum in Scotland to pursue boxing careers in what they viewed as a country offering better training facilities and greater professional opportunities. The athlete appealed for understanding from people back home and asked not to be judged.

The rest of Uganda's delegation departed as scheduled, while team officials declined to comment in detail. Uganda's Ministry of Education and Sports has also been approached for comment.

Separate reports from Pakistani media said boxer Qudratullah, who competed in the men's 60-kilogram division, also failed to board his team's return flight. Officials reportedly discovered he was missing after checking his room before departure, although his passport and return ticket remained with the team manager. He was last seen at the athletes' accommodation during the early hours before the team's scheduled assembly.

Commonwealth Games chief executive Phil Batty said organizers had worked closely with security and immigration authorities throughout the event to ensure athletes entered and departed the United Kingdom in accordance with regulations.

"We've welcomed nearly 3,000 athletes to the city from 74 nations," Batty told the Press Association.

"We want to deliver a safe and secure Games, so we work really closely with Police Scotland, the Border Force, and UK Visas and Immigration to make sure everyone arrives and departs in line with regulation."

The Home Office has not commented on the reported cases, maintaining its longstanding policy of not discussing individual asylum claims. UK officials have said that any potential breaches of immigration rules are dealt with under existing laws, while each asylum application is assessed individually in line with the country's international obligations.

Authorities have not suggested that any criminal offenses have been committed, emphasizing that reports of missing athletes are first treated as efforts to establish their whereabouts and determine the circumstances before drawing conclusions.

The incidents echo similar cases from previous Commonwealth Games.

Following the 2018 Gold Coast Games in Australia, authorities were still searching for dozens of athletes and officials weeks after the event ended, while nearly 190 people connected to the Games sought asylum.

Comparable cases were also reported after the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, including involving Ugandan athletes who later remained in the United Kingdom after seeking asylum.