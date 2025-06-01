Pope Leo XIV offered his blessing to the 159 cyclists competing in the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, as the final stage of the iconic three-week race began with a historic ride through the serene Vatican Gardens behind St. Peter’s Basilica.

Upon entering Vatican grounds, overall leader Simon Yates and the classification frontrunners dismounted to personally greet the pontiff, who was presented with a symbolic pink jersey – the emblem of the race leader.

“You are role models for young people across the globe,” Pope Leo told the peloton. “May God bless you all on this final leg of the Giro d’Italia. Congratulations, and know that you are always welcome here in the Vatican, embraced by the church, which reflects God’s love for all people.”

In a heartfelt, unscripted moment, 2014 Giro champion Nairo Quintana of Colombia lingered behind to offer a personal greeting after the rest of the riders had moved on.

While popes have blessed Giro riders before and the race has previously passed through or near St. Peter’s Square, this marked the first time the route took the peloton on a 3-kilometer (nearly 2-mile) ride inside the Vatican walls.

Bringing the race inside the Vatican was originally intended as an homage to Pope Francis during the 2025 Holy Year. But after Francis died, Leo, the first American pope, decided to honor the event in Francis’ memory.

The cyclists entered the Vatican through the Petriano Gate to the left of St. Peter’s, rode around the basilica, then climbed toward the gardens before exiting near the Santa Marta hotel at the Perugino Gate.

Santa Marta was where Francis lived.

The passage through the Vatican occurred during the non-competitive neutralized zone before the stage. The official start was given after the riders exited the narrow Perugino Gate.

British rider Yates was poised to cruise to the title, holding a lead of nearly four minutes over Isaac Del Toro of Mexico.

The 143-kilometer (89-mile) final stage concluded with a circuit of eight laps through downtown Rome and finished next to the Circus Maximus.

It was the third time since Leo was elected last month that he met with members of the sports world.

Two weeks ago, Leo held a private audience with top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner. Last week, he welcomed the players and staff of Italian soccer champion Napoli to the Vatican.