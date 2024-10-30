Under the auspices of the Presidency, the 5th Presidential International Yacht Races set sail this week in a fitting tribute to the spirit of Türkiye’s Republic Day.

Organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Club (IAYYK), with backing from the Culture and Tourism, and the Youth and Sports Ministries and support from Istanbul’s Governorship and the Turkish Sailing Federation, the prestigious event unfolded along the scenic Istanbul Strait.

DHL Express headlined as the main sponsor.

The festivities began on Oct. 26 with the “Buoy Races” in Istanbul’s coastal waters, later shifting to the heart of the Bosphorus, marking one of the world’s only yacht races spanning two continents.

Yacht race during the 5th Presidential International Yacht Races, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2024. (AA Photo)

With the Republic Cup as the thrilling finale, racers from across the globe gathered on Oct. 29, filling the waters with vibrant sails and a palpable sense of national pride.

To honor the founding of the Republic, participants paused in tribute before Dolmabahçe Palace, offering a moment of respect to Türkiye’s visionary leader, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and his comrades-in-arms.

The yachts then launched into the storied waters, navigating challenging currents to chase the coveted Republic Cup.

Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, President of IAYYK, spoke with pride about expanding the reach of the event and showcasing Türkiye’s maritime spirit. “We aim to add new courses to this race, spreading our national flag across every corner of our Blue Homeland,” he shared with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Emphasizing Türkiye’s rich naval heritage, Yemlihaoğlu expressed, “Our nation’s defining moments have often unfolded at sea. Today, we honored Atatürk and his colleagues in front of Dolmabahçe Palace. It’s an honor to represent our maritime legacy and strive to be worthy sailors for our country.”

Yemlihaoğlu highlighted the uniqueness of the Bosporus course, describing it as unmatched worldwide.

“This race is conducted with utmost rigor and fairness and has garnered respect globally,” he noted. “From a humble beginning during the pandemic, we now see 88 teams navigating the strait, and each year the international interest grows. By 2025, we plan to expand to include stages in Çanakkale, Samsun, and Cyprus, carrying our flag to new horizons.”

Reflecting on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s role, Yemlihaoğlu acknowledged the vision behind the races.

“Our president saw Türkiye as a maritime powerhouse, with a need to foster heroes and create inspiring narratives. This event was born from that vision. I extend my deepest gratitude to him, knowing that young sailors, naval cadets, and athletes will look to this race as a source of inspiration. When we see the sea, it should reflect not just beauty but the spirit of our navy, sport, and commercial fleet,” he said.