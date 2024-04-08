In its 59th year, the Presidential Tour of Türkiye, organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation with the support of the Youth and Sports Ministry, will be held on April 21-28 under the auspices of the Presidency of the republic.

Following last week's provincial coordination meetings, all details for the 59th Presidential Tour of Türkiye have been finalized.

The event invites all sports enthusiasts, families, youth and children to join in the excitement of this grand event.

This year, spectators can expect a packed program during the stages of the 59th Presidential Tour of Türkiye.

Alongside the thrilling cycling race competition at the start and finish areas and throughout the course, the event aims to spread the culture and love of cycling to all corners of Türkiye through its different activities.

The Turkish Cycling Federation's program for spectators includes the "Safe Cycling" course offered by the Gendarmerie General Command Traffic Department.

Also included is the "TOUR 2024 Bicycle and Future Children's Festival" on April 23 in Fethiye-Marmaris, accompanied by Turkish flags for National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Additionally, there will be demonstrations by children from 11 countries as part of the Manisa Mesir Festival on Mount Spil in Manisa.

The program also features the traditional Mesir Pouring Ceremony, colorful promotional stands of municipalities, marching bands and folklore shows.

Moreover, last year's hugely popular Artistic Cycling World Champion, Viola Brand, will perform, adding color to the 59th Presidential Tour of Türkiye.

For the first time in tour history, the Presidential Tour of Türkiye will start from Beşiktaş Square in Istanbul and finish there on Sunday, April 28.

Updates to the stages made during last week's provincial coordination meetings are as follows:

– The total distance of the updated stages of TOUR 2024 is now 1,188 kilometers (738 miles).

– The grand event will start at Antalya Düden Park on April 21 and finish at Atatürk Park.

– The Izmir-Izmir stage on April 27 has been revised to Cesme-Izmir. Cesme Castle will host the grand event.

– The Istanbul stage on April 28 will start at 11:00 from Beşiktaş Square and end at Sultanahmet Square.