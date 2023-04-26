Athletes with special needs hailing from the Feb. 6 earthquake-hit zones will be eligible for automatic tickets for participation at the Turkish Championships, the President of Türkiye Special Athletes Sports Federation Birol Aydın announced Wednesday.

Aydın traveled to Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the "disaster of the century" twin earthquakes that occurred in southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, to assess the situation.

He mentioned that there was a rapid recovery in all the affected provinces over time and that the municipalities and the state were providing great support to children with disabilities in the form of tents and containers.

Aydın paid his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for prioritizing families that have individuals with disabilities.

He also said that after the earthquake, they reached athletes in 11 provinces one by one and ensured that there was no child left unattended.

Aydın emphasized that they would ensure special sporting facilities are extended to children and help them to get back on their feet.

As the fastest-growing federation in Türkiye in terms of the number of clubs and athletes, Aydın said that they encourage people with disabilities to participate in sports with the slogan: "There is a sport for every person with a disability."

He said that children socialize during sports sessions and that the medals they receive from the Special Athletes Federation of Türkiye are perhaps the most precious gifts they receive throughout their lives, earning pride for entire families.

Aydın vowed to ensure the participation of approximately 2,000 private athletes in the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake in the Turkish Championships.

He added that all the means of the state are being mobilized for athletes with special needs and emphasized that they are never alone.

Aydın expressed hope that children, who survived the earthquakes, would carry the Turkish flag to Europe and make waves around the world.