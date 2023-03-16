Abdülkadir Terlik, the 20-year-old volleyball player who tragically lost his family in the devastating Feb. 6 twin earthquakes, expressed his immense gratitude to Fenerbahçe Sports Club on Thursday, upon being added to their ranks.

He spoke with fervor, determined to prove his worth and honor the trust given to him.

On the evening of Feb. 6, Terlik and his fellow Kilis Youthspor Club teammates were in a hotel in Kilis, when a sudden, devastating earthquake struck the area.

He lost his mother Safiye, his father Bedir, his elder sister Islim Erkan, and his 40-day-old nephew Ömer who resided in Iskenderun.

After performing his family's last rites and relocating to Mersin, Terlik was offered a transfer opportunity from the Fenerbahçe Club Youth Setup coordinator Ali Yılmaz.

Terlik, who supports Fenerbahçe and has always had a passion for the team, saw the invitation as an opportunity to start anew and happily accepted it.

New Fenerbahçe volleyball player Abdülkadir Terlik stands outside Ülker Sports Complex, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 4, 2023. (IHA Photo)

He recently met with Fenerbahçe Club President Ali Koç in Istanbul and will continue his career under the club's umbrella after completing the season with Kilis Gençspor.

He is eager to promote the team he has supported since childhood and lead them to the 1st League, living out his dream of wearing the Fenerbahçe jersey.

Terlik played his first official volleyball match after the earthquake disaster with Kilis Gençspor against Fenerbahçe in the 2nd League Semifinals.

The match took place at Çorum Atatürk Sports Hall on March 14 and ended with Fenerbahçe winning 3-1.

Terlik stated how he had taken solace in volleyball ever since he had first picked up the sport in 5th grade and even after he lost his family.

"When I received the transfer offer, I was initially surprised but ultimately couldn't refuse due to my deep connection with Fenerbahçe. I believe that the club is more than just a sports team but a family, as they stood by me during my difficult times. I am determined to excel in my career after playing for Hatay Metropolitan Belediyespor, Üzümdalı Youthspor Club, and Kilis Youthspor," he said.

Playing against his old team Kilis Gençspor with his new team's jersey was not a common situation on the field, but Terlik sees it as a coincidence.