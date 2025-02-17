Athletic Bilbao's match against Espanyol on Sunday was temporarily halted due to racist chants from the crowd.

The referee activated the anti-racism protocol, pausing the Spanish league game in Barcelona about 20 minutes into the first half.

Athletic forward Inaki Williams condemned the abuse, revealing that the chants were directed at his teammate, Maroan Sannadi.

Williams himself has faced similar racist taunts at Espanyol in the past.

"People should come to football matches to have a good time," Williams said. "These types of things can't be happening."

The interruption lasted about three minutes, and a message was broadcast to fans reminding them of the legal consequences for such chants.

The game ended 1-1, with Oihan Sancet scoring the equalizer in the 77th minute after Roberto Fernández put the hosts ahead in the 62nd.

The Spanish league is expected to investigate the chants, with Espanyol facing a potential punishment.

The result kept Athletic four points ahead of Villarreal and in the fourth and final Champions League spot. Villarreal was held at home by Valencia on Saturday.

Real Sociedad had Igor Zubeldia sent off in the 20th minute and Sheraldo Becker ejected in the 75th in a 3-0 loss at Real Betis.

It was the team's first loss after a three-game winning streak in all competitions.

The result left the Basque Country club in 11th place.

Marc Roca scored twice for Betis, which moved to eighth place.

Sevilla snapped a three-game winless streak by routing last-placed Valladolid 4-0 with a brace from Juanlu Sánchez. Isaac Romero and Dodi Lukebakio also scored for the visitors, who moved to 12th place.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for Valladolid, whose fans protested against the owner – former Brazil great Ronaldo. Some fans held "Ronaldo Go Home" signs.

Striker Vedat Muriqi scored twice in the first half-hour to lead Mallorca to a 3-1 home win over Las Palmas.

It was Mallorca's first win after six matches. The team had lost five in a row in all competitions before drawing with Osasuna in the previous Spanish league round. It sits in seventh place, near the European qualifying spots.

Las Palmas, in 17th place, hasn't won in seven matches in all competitions, with six losses and a draw.