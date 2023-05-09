The Akyazı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Sports Complex, the biggest project in the history of Akyazı, opened its doors for hosting sports competitions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the complex after 30 years of planning and construction.

The first competitions held at the facility were part of the Marmara Region School Sports Stars and Youth Free Group Tournaments. The event saw the participation of 500 athletes from 16 provinces. The competitions will be held in the Youth A and B categories and continued on Tuesday.

During the tournament's opening ceremony, Youth and Sports District Manager, Adem Altun thanked Mayor Bilal Soykan, who had made significant efforts to bring this vital facility to the district.

Altun expressed hopes that the facility will host important competitions for many years and enable athletes to train.

Mayor Bilal Soykan expressed joy that the facility has finally started hosting sports competitions.

"I wish this important facility, which we have brought to our district in 15 months, will benefit all Akyazı residents and all athletes. We are very proud that our athletes are competing at this facility today as a result of our efforts and hard work. I wish success to all our athletes who come to our district from 16 provinces. I hope our Akyazı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Sports Complex will serve our youth for years to come, and many of our national athletes will be trained here," he said.