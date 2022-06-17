Rafael Nadal has good news for himself but bad news for his rivals. The 36-year-old said on Friday that he intends to compete at Wimbledon later this month when he will attempt to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title.

After winning both the Australian and French Opens this year, Nadal told a news conference that the pain in his injured foot has eased and he will travel to London on Monday to start his preparation for the tournament. "I'm happy, I haven't been limping for a week," Nadal, who won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, told a news conference in Mallorca. "I have noticed changes with the treatment, still have strange sensations, sometimes I can’t feel my foot, but the pain that did not allow me to support my weight on my foot has subsided."

Nadal explained that he intends to travel to London on Monday and he will assess how he is feeling after a week of training and exhibition matches. "My intention is to play Wimbledon, but it will all depend on what happens with my body this next week,” Nadal said. "I’m without pain for a week and have been practicing, so it tells me there may be a chance to play in the tournament."

Nadal said last month in Paris that he had played Roland Garros with pain-killing injections prior to each match, but does not want to repeat that at other tournaments. The issue, which forced him to take five months off in 2021, returned in Rome prior to the French Open, after he came back in May from a six-week injury break.

Nadal has not played Wimbledon since 2019 when he reached the semifinals.