The engines are roaring once again on Türkiye’s southern coast as the 16th Sea to Sky Enduro kicks off in Kemer, marking the fifth round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (HEWC).

Nearly 400 elite riders from around 40 countries are set to battle through sand, forest, and stone in one of the world’s toughest and most scenic off-road races.

Since its debut in 2010, the event – organized by the Kemer Enduro Motorcycle Sports Club and sanctioned by the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) – has evolved from a local extreme challenge into a global spectacle.

Originally known as the Red Bull Sea to Sky, the race’s signature journey from the Mediterranean shoreline to the summit of Tahtalı Dağı has become legend among off-road riders.

The format remains a test of willpower and endurance across three brutal stages: the Beach Race, a high-octane sprint along Kemer’s sands; the Forest Stage, a technical maze of pine groves and rocky trails; and the Mountain Stage, a lung-burning ascent to 2,365 meters on Mount Olympos.

Riders start today with the beach opener before heading into the forest on Friday and tackling the mountain’s steep final climb on Saturday.

The stakes are high – not just the 50,000 euros ($58,066) prize pool but also valuable world championship points, as Britain’s Nick Watson leads the standings after four rounds.

Defending champion Manuel Lettenbichler of Germany, representing Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, returns with unfinished business after battling injuries in last year’s victory.

“These trails test everything – skill, stamina, and nerve. I’m ready for the fight,” he said.

Joining him are British powerhouse Billy Bolt, a SuperEnduro world champion chasing his first HEWC crown, and Bulgarian daredevil Teodor Kabakchiev, competing despite recovering from arm surgery.

Spanish veteran Mario Roman, South Africa’s Wade Young, and four-time winner Graham Jarvis headline a field stacked with world-class talent.

At Wednesday’s seaside press conference, officials and riders alike hailed Kemer’s unique setting and passion for motorsport.

District Governor Ahmet Solmaz called the event “a showcase of both athletic excellence and the natural beauty of our region,” while Mayor Necati Topaloğlu praised its global exposure.

Event president Semih Özdemir, who has overseen all 16 editions, reflected proudly: “What began as a dream is now a cornerstone of the world championship. Every year, the mountain writes new stories of courage and grit.”

FIM Hard Enduro coordinator Ross Whitehead underscored its importance to the sport: “Sea to Sky isn’t just a race – it’s an experience that defines what hard enduro is about.”

This year’s edition also highlights expanded safety and environmental measures under FIM’s updated guidelines, ensuring protection of Kemer’s delicate coastal and mountain ecosystems.

With perfect autumn weather forecast – 24-28 degrees Celsius (75-82 degrees Fahrenheit) and light winds – riders will face ideal but unpredictable conditions, where even a brief shower could turn the mountain trails into slippery chaos.