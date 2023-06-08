Havvanur Velioğlu, the national athlete who clinched the gold medal in the stars division at the 7th International Kickboxing World Cup held in Istanbul last year, remains committed to reaching the pinnacle of her sport in the youth category.

At 16, Havvanur, who boasts of numerous Turkish championships, secured a third-place finish in the 50 kilograms division of the youth category at this year's 8th International Kickboxing World Cup, building on her previous success in the Stars division in 2022.

Representing Kömürkent Sports Club, Havvanur follows a rigorous training regimen crafted by her coach, Bülent Çiçek, as she aspires to stand atop the podium once again, adding to her growing list of achievements.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) Havvanur Velioğlu acknowledged the challenges in the youth category.

She explained that her preparation for this year's competition was hindered by her braces treatment, preventing a dedication to training.

Despite the setbacks, Havvanur emphasized on her dedication and hard work, which ultimately led to her securing the third place this year.

Following a brief one-week break after the tournament, Havvanur and her team resumed their training.

Havvanur reiterated that her ultimate goal has always been to proudly represent her nation on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Coach Çiçek highlighted the obstacles faced by Havvanur, including prolonged periods of absence from training due to health issues.

However, he persisted with high expectations related to her, and said, "Our objective is always for our athletes to join the national team, representing our country with utmost excellence."

Addressing the demanding nature of kickboxing while simultaneously balancing academic commitments, Çiçek remarked, "In the Turkish Championship or World Cup, you compete against the best. Sometimes, luck may not be on your side. Nevertheless, we strive to train athletes who exemplify our country's values in the best possible manner."