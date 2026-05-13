Turkish wrestling great Rıza Kayaalp has conquered Europe like no wrestler before him, but after rewriting the record books with a historic 13th European title, the decorated heavyweight says one prize still drives him every day: Olympic gold.

The 36-year-old Greco-Roman powerhouse, who competes in the 130-kilogram division, remains one of the defining figures in modern wrestling after extending a career built on consistency, durability and relentless dominance.

Kayaalp’s latest triumph came at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, where he defeated Hungary’s Darius Attila Vitek 7-1 in the final to secure a record-breaking 13th continental gold medal, surpassing Russian legend Aleksandr Karelin.

The victory cemented Kayaalp as the most successful wrestler in European Championship history across all styles, adding another landmark achievement to a career already overflowing with titles.

Yet for all the medals, records and accolades, Kayaalp insists his journey remains unfinished.

Speaking during an event in Bilecik, the Turkish star said the dream that still burns brightest is standing atop the Olympic podium at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“God gave us talent, but we developed it through hard work and dedication,” Kayaalp said. “I achieved most of my goals, but winning Olympic gold is still my biggest dream.”

That hunger has defined Kayaalp’s longevity in one of the sport’s most punishing disciplines. For more than a decade, he has remained the standard-bearer of heavyweight Greco-Roman wrestling through a combination of tactical intelligence, immense physical strength and remarkable consistency at elite level.

Born in Yozgat on Oct. 10, 1989, Kayaalp rose to become one of Türkiye’s most decorated athletes.

His resume includes five world championship titles won in 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022, along with an extraordinary run of success at the European Championships, where he has reached 15 finals and collected 13 gold medals and two silvers.

Olympic competition, however, has brought both glory and frustration.

Kayaalp claimed bronze medals at the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics and earned silver at Rio 2016, where he also carried Türkiye’s flag during the opening ceremony. Despite consistently ranking among the world’s elite, the Olympic title has narrowly escaped him.

That pursuit now shapes the final phase of his career.

After missing the Paris 2024 Olympics following a doping-related suspension, Kayaalp returned with renewed determination, using disappointment as fuel for another run at the sport’s ultimate prize. With roughly two years remaining before Los Angeles 2028, the veteran said maintaining form and staying competitive at major tournaments will be key to extending his career at the highest level.

His motivation also stretches beyond medals.

Kayaalp has often spoken about the role his family plays in keeping him focused, particularly his young daughter, who shared in the emotion of his latest European triumph when he placed the gold medal around her neck after the final in Tirana.

“She understands these moments more now and enjoys them,” Kayaalp said. “Thank God I could give this happiness to my family again.”

In a sport where careers are often short and unforgiving, Kayaalp’s ability to remain dominant deep into his 30s has elevated him into rare territory.

Each title has strengthened his standing not only as a Turkish sports icon but also as one of Greco-Roman wrestling’s all-time greats.