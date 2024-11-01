The 46th Istanbul Marathon is set to take place on Sunday marking a significant chapter in the history of this unique intercontinental race.

Sponsored by Türkiye Iş Bankası, the marathon has evolved since its inception in 1979, becoming one of the most captivating running events in the world.

From the very start, the Istanbul Marathon has fostered a spirit of camaraderie among runners from various backgrounds.

The race brings together professional athletes and everyday participants alike, crossing the iconic 15 July Martyrs Bridge that connects the Asian and European sides of Istanbul.

This symbolic passage not only highlights the event’s unique geographical aspect but also celebrates friendship and sportsmanship.

As runners embark on their 42-kilometer journey, they pass by some of Istanbul's most renowned landmarks, including the Naval Museum, Dolmabahçe Palace, and the Galata Bridge, culminating at the historic Sultanahmet Square after a grueling but picturesque race.

The concept of an intercontinental marathon in Istanbul was born with the construction of the Bosphorus Bridge, which opened in 1973.

This ambitious idea was first proposed by Tercüman Gazetesi in 1973 but didn’t materialize until 1979, thanks to the efforts of a group of German tourists.

The inaugural event, dubbed the "International Asia-Europe Marathon," featured runners from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Türkiye, and was organized by the Athletics Federation.

In its early years, the marathon faced challenges, including limited funding.

However, a group of 60 volunteers from Germany stepped in to assist, ensuring the first race could go ahead on April 1, 1979.

Surprisingly, many locals mistook the event for an April Fool's joke as they witnessed the streets filled with runners on the Bosphorus Bridge.

By 1982, the marathon was handed over to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, rebranding it as the "Intercontinental Eurasia Marathon."

The event began attracting international attention, with increased prize categories and the participation of elite athletes.

This growth was further solidified in 1999 when, following the devastating Gölcük Earthquake, the marathon proceeded as a means of unity and healing for the nation, with all proceeds donated to earthquake victims.

Despite a cap of 75,000 participants, the overwhelming interest led to nearly 100,000 people wanting to join the race, demonstrating the event's popularity.

The introduction of electronic timing in 2006 marked a turning point, enhancing the marathon’s reputation. Achieving "Silver Label" status from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the race attracted over 100,000 participants and became renowned for its elite status.

In 2012, the Istanbul Eurasia Marathon officially transitioned to "Gold Label" status, placing it among the world's top marathons.

The marathon expo, which began in 2008, further solidified its place as Türkiye's largest sports expo, featuring renowned athletes like Haile Gebrselassie.

Recent editions have continued to innovate, adapting to challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 marathon was held with stringent health measures, and the race weekend featured virtual runs across Türkiye and 55 countries, showcasing a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

The 45th edition in 2022 celebrated the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, with 45,000 participants joining in a spirited display of national pride, waving flags and celebrating the country's heritage.