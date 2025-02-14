Rwanda is set to host cycling's World Championships in September, but escalating tensions with neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo have raised concerns that the event could be relocated to Europe.

Rwanda, with a rich cycling tradition, has hosted the challenging eight-day Tour of Rwanda since 1988, showcasing its hilly terrain. This year's race begins on Feb. 23.

Currently, Rwandan forces are advancing into the mineral-rich eastern DRC, though the government denies supporting the M23 rebels in the region.

Reports indicate that neighboring Burundi has deployed 10,000 troops to support the DRC army, escalating the risk of broader involvement in the conflict.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) and Rwandan sports authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

"There are no plans to switch the cycling World Championships to Switzerland as yet," the UCI said in response to Belgian media reports suggesting the 2025 event could be moved to Martigny, Switzerland.

Rwandan officials insist the country is safe to visit, emphasizing its commitment to promoting sports in a nation that, 30 years ago, saw the genocide of 800,000 people, primarily Tutsis, according to UN figures.

UCI President David Lappartient is scheduled to visit Rwanda "at the end of the month for the Tour of Rwanda and other events, including the inauguration of the UCI World Cycling Centre satellite."

"Rwanda is safe for cyclists and visitors. The race will take place, and the route remains the same," government spokesperson Yolande Makolo told AFP this week.

"Preparations continue for the World Championship. It is a city race and was always planned for Kigali."

Rwanda's capital, Kigali, is 275 kilometers (170 miles) from the Congolese border.

However, the Tour of Rwanda passes near the border, prompting Belgian team Quick-Step to withdraw and raising concerns that the Belgian national team could also pull out of the World Championships.

"A stage arrival and departure near a risk zone, and the team hotel being in that region worried us," team director Jurgen Fore said, referring to stages three and four, where the town of Rubavu is just 15 km from Goma in eastern Congo.

"It's concerning, and at the end of the day, we decided against sending 20 employees to a zone where their security is not 100% guaranteed."

Fore said Quick-Step, whose team includes double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, had requested a route change before deciding to withdraw.

"There will be no change of route," organizers said. "Life goes on, and riders, fans, and teams can rest assured of their security."

French team Total Energies and Israel PT team both remain committed to the event.

Total Energies director Jean-Rene Bernaudeau said people should not rush to judge conditions in the country.

"I trust the strength of the Rwandan army. These days they are speaking more about invading others than being invaded themselves. I have no reason to be worried," he told AFP.

Beyond security, holding the World Championships in Rwanda also raises budgetary concerns.

Denmark and the Netherlands have already decided to send smaller squads due to the high cost of flights and accommodations.

Other federations are also questioning health and climatic conditions.

"Kigali is not very hot. We are at an altitude of 1,600 meters. If we drink bottled water, if we eat at the hotel, there is zero risk. I don't even understand how we can judge without going there," Bernaudeau said.