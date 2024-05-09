Under the auspices of the Presidency, in collaboration with the Culture and Tourism, and the Youth and Sports Ministries, the 5th Presidential International Yacht Races, organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Club and sponsored by DHL Express, will kick off on May 19-25 with the Bodrum leg.

The 5th Presidential International Yacht Races, held in Bodrum, will be a gathering point for sailing enthusiasts from around the globe.

Starting from Bodrum Yalıkavak, teams will race around Rhodes and Symi islands before returning to Yalıkavak.

The award ceremony, where the Halikarnas Cup will be presented, will take place at Bodrum Castle on May 25.

Istanbul Cup

The fifth edition of the Presidential International Yacht Races will feature a new and exciting stage.

As part of the celebrations for the anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul on May 29, competitors will race in the Istanbul Strait.

Starting from Beşiktaş, teams will bash heads in the Bosporus before finishing again in Beşiktaş where the inaugural Istanbul Cup will be handed to the winner.

Yachts in action during the 4th Presidential International Yacht Race, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 27, 2023. (Courtesy of Sail Türkiye)

Republic Cup

The Presidential 5th International Yacht Races, the only yacht race in the world held between two continents, will also feature excitement for the Republic Cup.

The Republic Cup stage of the races will begin on Oct. 26 with the "Şamandira Races."

On Oct. 29, the challenging Bosporus will be filled with sailboats where participants will be on loggerheads for the Republic Cup course.

As part of the Presidential 5th International Yacht Races, racers from all over the world will compete on a magnificent course between two continents in the Bosporus.

The Republic Cup races will begin on Oct. 29 with a tribute to Atatürk and his comrades in front of Dolmabahçe Palace.

At the end of the Muğla and Istanbul stages of the 5th Presidential International Yacht Races, the team with the best overall performance will be awarded the title of 5th Presidential International Yacht Race Champions and the Presidential Cup.

The Istanbul stage will conclude on Oct. 29 with a grand award ceremony celebrating the spirit of the republic.