Savate, a dynamic blend of kickboxing and boxing, with a distinctive focus on footwork, has officially gained recognition under the Emerging Sports Federation in June 2024.

After years of hard work, the sport reached a historic milestone with its first official Turkish Championship held on Feb. 5-9, 2025, in Çankırı.

With the formation of the national team on the horizon, savate athletes are now poised to compete on the world stage.

From local championships to national team camps, Türkiye is gearing up to challenge for medals at the World and European Championships in the near future.

Sport with deep roots

Satılmış Kibaroğlu, the general coordinator of savate for the Emerging Sports Federation, reflected on savate’s evolution in Türkiye, noting that the sport has been active in the country since 1999.

However, achieving official status was a long and challenging journey.

“We worked tirelessly, and with the support of our national leaders, savate earned the recognition it deserves. The path hasn’t been easy, but now, with official status, we can represent our country internationally, develop the youth, and bring them from the streets to the gym. This is about producing successful athletes and hearing the Turkish National Anthem on the podium,” Kibaroğlu stated.

Savate, an ancient combat sport first introduced to the Olympics in 1924, is now undergoing rapid global expansion.

As Kibaroğlu emphasized, the sport's inclusion in future Olympic Games is on the horizon.

Currently, it’s featured in major international sports festivals worldwide.

The Turkish national team’s upcoming competition schedule includes the World Championship in Bulgaria for the combat team, the Youth Championship in Uzbekistan for 16-17-year-olds, and the European Championship in Austria for senior athletes in the Assault and Combat categories.

Sport for all ages

Savate is not just for elite athletes; Kibaroğlu highlighted that the sport caters to everyone, from children to veterans. “Savate is for everyone, from 7 to 70. We have a spot for everyone – mothers, fathers, grandparents and even those with disabilities can participate. This was the missing piece in Türkiye’s sports landscape, and we’ve filled that gap,” he explained.

Under Kibaroğlu’s leadership, the federation plans to expand rapidly. Currently with around 1,000 athletes, the goal is to increase participation to 8,000-10,000 within two months. "We’re creating a nationwide movement. Once the national team is formed, we’ll roll out referee courses, coaching programs, and development seminars," he added.

Kibaroğlu's vision for Turkish Savate is bold: "Watch out, Turkish Savate is going to revitalize the global Savate community. We’re on the verge of success after success."

The federation’s growth, both in terms of athletes and recognition, highlights the hard work of many. Kibaroğlu expressed his gratitude to those who helped bring this vision to life, particularly Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, General Director of Sports Veli Ozan Çakır, Emerging Sports Federation President Hasan Öztürk and the tireless efforts of the Technical and Referee Committees.