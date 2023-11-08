In a city known for its rich history and political significance, another kind of movement is taking root – the sport of curling.

Melik Şenol, the head coach of Türkiye's national curling team, has witnessed a surge of interest in the icy sport in the Turkish capital and he has big dreams for its future.

"Over the past two years, curling has seen remarkable growth in Ankara," Şenol noted. "We now have 10 clubs in the capital, each boasting both male and female teams. When you consider that, the number jumps to 20 teams. The enthusiasm, especially among the youth and children, is truly heartening."

Şenol emphasized the vital role played by the Ümitköy Sports Complex's ice rink, where these teams sharpen their skills.

"Our teams train under the guidance of Coach Erkan Sağdış. In Ankara, we currently have six active curling teams: Ankara GSM Sports Club, Ümitköy Ice Sports Club, Ankuva Sports Club, Çankaya Curling Academy Sports Club, TED Ankara College Sports Club and Alfa Youth Sports Club. Except for Ankara GSM Sports Club, the other teams are competing in the second league promotion league. Ankara GSM Sports Club made its way to the second league after competing in the 2022 promotion league. Hopefully, they will ascend to the first league this year," he said.

Ankara is currently home to around 500 people interested in curling, with over 100 licensed athletes participating in the second league promotion league.

Şenol's grand ambition is clear: "Our goal is to elevate our teams to the Super League. I hope that the athletes emerging from our teams will one day represent our country in European and world championships."

When asked about the sport's needs in Ankara, coach Melik Şenol had a straightforward answer: "We need a dedicated curling facility. Currently, we share the ice rink at the Ümitköy Sports Complex with other winter sports, which can get quite crowded. To accommodate more athletes and enhance training, we require a curling-only facility. I firmly believe that having our own facility would yield numerous successful athletes on the international stage."

One such hopeful athlete is Ayşe Nida Çorbacıoğlu, who embarked on her curling journey thanks to her mother.

Çorbacıoğlu, a 16-year-old student at Deli Bilim Sanat Anadolu High School, shared her passion for the sport and her ambitious goals: "My biggest dream is to be selected for the national team."

Reflecting on her introduction to curling three years ago, Çorbacıoğlu said: "I had seen it on the news and with my mother's guidance, I decided to give it a try. I currently play for Ankara GSM Sports Club. Curling is a sport that I deeply enjoy and that brings me happiness. It's challenging but incredibly enjoyable and I believe it's a sport anyone can enjoy. My greatest aspiration is to play in a Süper Lig team and, ultimately, to represent my country on the international stage."