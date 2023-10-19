Fatih Arda Ipçioğlu, a name etched in Turkish sports history for his remarkable achievements in ski jumping on the international stage, is gearing up for another thrilling winter season, aiming to reach new heights in the upcoming competitions.

Having meticulously prepared for his upcoming challenges in Slovenia and having competed in various tournaments across the globe, Ipçioğlu has been a trailblazer for Türkiye in this discipline.

Notably, he has brought unprecedented successes to the nation in ski jumping, pushing the boundaries of what was thought possible.

After an impressive showing at the World Ski Jumping Championship and the Ski Jumping World Cup earlier this year, Ipçioğlu ventured to the European Games in Poland.

Türkiye's Fatih Arda Ipcioglu competes during the Individual HS142 at the Four Hills Tournament Men Bischofshofen, Bischofshofen, Austria, Jan. 6, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

He made a significant mark on Turkish sports history by securing the ninth position, cementing his legacy there.

Nicknamed the "Flying Turk," Ipçioğlu continued to dazzle audiences, securing the third spot with a sensational 92-meter (302-foot) jump at the Ski Jumping Summer Grand Prix in Romania.

This triumph marked a turning point in Turkish ski history as he stood on the podium at the Grand Prix stage.

Eager to build upon these triumphs, he now sets his sights on the winter season, set to kick off in November.

In an exclusive conversation with Anadolu Agency (AA), the Turkish skier shared his heightened ambitions following the 2022 Winter Olympics:

"In the past, the mention of Türkiye in ski jumping raised eyebrows, but today, it is an honor to represent our country, consistently ranking among the top 10 and even achieving a top three position. Starting this November, we will embark on a journey through 26 competitions in various countries worldwide. With approximately 90 jumps across the elimination, first round, and final round, our goals are undeniably ambitious. As athletes who've already medaled in the summer season, our aim for the winter season is to consistently earn points, securing a place within the top 30. We're now aspiring to claim a medal in the winter season, particularly with the commencement of Olympic quota competitions this winter and, more prominently, from the summer of 2024. We've shown the world what Türkiye is capable of in this sport."

Ipçioğlu emphasized his commitment to sustaining the public's interest, emphasizing that they have demonstrated Türkiye's prowess on the global stage.

With two Olympic appearances under his belt, he is now looking forward to the 2026 Winter Olympics with renewed confidence.

Türkiye's Fatih Arda Ipcioglu jumps during the Men's Normal Hill official Training at Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

"We are more self-assured as we prepare for the 2026 Olympics. Having experienced both the lows and highs in this sport, we understand what it takes to succeed. We are not chasing unattainable dreams; our past achievements highlighted our belief in ourselves. While no athlete can guarantee an Olympic medal, given the challenges that may arise, including injuries and other unforeseen obstacles, we will give our best and represent our country with honor. My journey began at the age of 8, and now, at 26, we do not know what the future holds. Perhaps another Olympics lies ahead, but after the 2026 Olympics, my plan is to retire from active competition and continue my career in sports," he said.

Highlighting a significant issue in Turkish ski jumping, Ipçioğlu pointed out that the ski jumping facility in Erzurum has been rendered unusable due to various issues, forcing him to conduct his training abroad.

"While this facility stands as one of the most impressive in Europe, it has unfortunately fallen into disuse due to some administrative missteps. Ski jumping facilities are intricate structures, and only a handful of foreign companies possess the expertise to maintain them. The facility remains in a state of disrepair, and as a team, we are unable to train on our home ramp. Despite these obstacles, we've managed to achieve great things. However, if the situation persists, the facility may be lost in the years to come. We are the only team facing this predicament, and it is disheartening to consider the future of ski jumping in Türkiye," he concluded.