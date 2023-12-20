USA Boxing announced Tuesday that Jake Paul, a former social media celebrity turned professional boxer, will provide mentorship and support to U.S. fighters as they prepare for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Paul, drawing on his experience in the ring and "brand-building acumen," will offer guidance to the nation's top amateur fighters, including Joshua Edwards and Morelle McCane, as stated in a joint release by USA Boxing and Paul's MVP Promotions.

"It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it," said Paul.

"The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA's boxing talent. The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I'm honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold," he added.

This marks the first instance of a professional athlete and influencer partnering with Team USA for the Olympics in this capacity. Paul will be present with the team during training at its facility in Colorado Springs and the Games.

At 26, Paul has played a pivotal role in introducing the sport to a new generation of fans.

"Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history," noted Mike McAtee, executive director of USA Boxing.

"Jake's mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history – The Olympics."

The Paris Olympics boxing competition is scheduled to run from July 27 to Aug. 10, with the medal rounds taking place at Roland Garros Stadium, home of the French Open tennis grand slam.