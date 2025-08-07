19-year-old heptathlete Sofia Yakushina has found herself at the heart of an international tug-of-war.

Yakushina, once seen as a prodigy of Russian athletics, now stands poised to wear Türkiye’s national colors and Moscow isn’t happy about it.

After winning silver at the 2024 Russian Athletics Championships, Yakushina accepted Turkish citizenship through the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ devşirme (naturalization) program, an initiative aimed at strengthening Türkiye’s global sporting presence by recruiting top foreign talent.

Her move has sparked a heated backlash from Russia, now dubbed the “Sofia Crisis.”

Allegiance switch

Born in 2005, Yakushina quickly rose through the ranks as one of Russia’s most promising names in the heptathlon, a brutal seven-event test of speed, strength and stamina.

But just as Russian athletes remain sidelined from major global competitions due to sanctions, Yakushina made a bold pivot.

Her naturalization aligns with Türkiye’s strategy of investing in international-caliber athletes ahead of major events like the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The devşirme program – which has already yielded results in long-distance running and weightlifting – has added another high-potential name to its roster.

For Yakushina, the move means stability, elite facilities, and a chance to compete on the world stage. For Türkiye, it’s another calculated step in building a podium-ready squad.

“We built her career”

The response from Russia was swift and bitter.

Officials there claim Türkiye “stole” a product of Russian investment. “Her career was made in Russia, not Türkiye,” a senior Russian athletics figure told local press. “Türkiye should pay compensation for her training and development.”

Behind the frustration is a deeper insecurity. Since 2022, Russian athletes have faced widespread bans due to the Ukraine conflict.

Many of the country’s brightest talents are unable to compete internationally and losing them to other nations feels like salt in the wound.

Yakushina’s switch, to them, is not just about a young woman’s future – it’s about national pride.

Legal and diplomatic fog

Russia is reportedly weighing legal options, including whether Türkiye violated any international sporting protocols.

Under World Athletics regulations, athlete transfers require not just citizenship, but also approval from both the former and new federations.

Objections – like the one Russia is likely to file – can delay the process for up to three years.

Some precedents exist for financial settlements when athletes change national allegiance, but they are few, and rarely straightforward.

Meanwhile, diplomatic watchers warn the dispute could strain Türkiye-Russia relations, already delicately balanced between cooperation and competition across various sectors.

Ethics of naturalization

Türkiye is not alone in this game. Countries like Qatar, Bahrain and Azerbaijan have long used naturalization to gain sporting edge.

But critics argue the practice raises ethical questions about loyalty, identity, and the commodification of athletes.

Yet for nations like Türkiye, especially with Olympic ambitions in sight, the policy is clear: talent knows no borders.

Yakushina’s case highlights the fine line between smart recruitment and international controversy – a line that Türkiye must now walk carefully.

Right now, the case remains in legal limbo as Russia has not yet filed a formal complaint, but talks of compensation and appeals are reportedly underway.

Yakushina, meanwhile, is preparing to train with Turkish coaches and could soon compete under the crescent and star.