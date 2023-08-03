Somali sprinter Nasra Ali Abukar has unintentionally become an internet sensation at the World University Games, but not for reasons one would hope for in such a prestigious competition.

Abukar's performance in the women's 100 meters left both spectators and social media in disbelief.

The jaw-dropping footage captured her completing the distance in an astounding 21.81 seconds, a staggering 10 seconds behind the frontrunners.

Adding insult to injury, her awkward, near-comedic skip across the finish line only exacerbated the embarrassment.

With critics swiftly labeling it the "slowest-ever" time recorded in international competition, the incident has ignited a fiery debate within the sporting community.

The question on everyone's lips: Why would Somalia dispatch an athlete so evidently unprepared for such a momentous event?

Allegations of nepotism soon surfaced when it was revealed that Abukar is, in fact, the niece of Khadija Adan Dahir, the Vice-President of Somali Athletics.

This revelation sparked an outcry, with many attributing her selection to familial ties rather than her athletic prowess.

Elham Garaad, who shared the viral video on Twitter, minced no words in expressing her dismay. She demanded accountability from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, declaring, "It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally."

Garaad's scathing tweets brought the issue of rampant nepotism within the Somali Athletic Federation into the spotlight, highlighting the alleged favoritism that often clouds the selection process.

In the debacle's aftermath, Somalia's sports officials have initiated an investigation into Abukar's selection, acknowledging the glaring disparity between her performance and the elite standard expected on the global stage.

Amid the turmoil, Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, has taken decisive action.

The chair of the country's athletics federation has been suspended, and legal action is set to be pursued against those responsible for Abukar's participation, as well as the alleged falsification of the Somali University Sports Association.

Somalia's sporting history has faced its share of trials and tribulations.

The resilience of athletes like Maryan Nuh Muse, who clocked a slow time of 1:10.14 in the 400m heat at the 2016 Rio Olympics; and Zamzam Mohamed Farah, who braved unthinkable conditions during the 2012 London Olympics, have shown the world the true spirit of Somali athletes.