South Africa have been near flawless on their path to the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals, but against a New Zealand side known for overperforming, there is no room for complacency when they clash at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The Proteas remain the tournament's only unbeaten team and appear a far more complete T20 outfit than the one that stumbled at the last hurdle in 2024. Having already defeated New Zealand in the group stage, they now carry the favorites’ tag that once rested with defending champions India.

India will take on England in the other semifinal on Thursday.

"I'm glad that we're favorites, because I've always felt that as a South African team you want to be able to play as a favorite," head coach Shukri Conrad said, suggesting the team is enjoying the spotlight.

Since surviving a double Super Over against Afghanistan, Aiden Markram's side has not taken its foot off the pedal.

With Quinton de Kock, Markram and Ryan Rickelton, they field a top order capable of banking a powerplay head start, with an explosive middle order offering little respite when the openers do not fire.

South Africa complement it with a varied bowling attack.

Kagiso Rabada's hard, test-match lengths and Marco Jansen's left-arm bounce have cramped batters, while Lungi Ngidi's change-ups have been a revelation across phases.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj provides control if conditions grip, with Markram holding himself back for matchups.

Knockout stage challenge

South Africa have looked ominous so far, but the knockout stage brings its own challenges. New Zealand can be a tricky opponent.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen's ultra-aggression is often the powerplay disruptor alongside a rotating partner, Devon Conway or Tim Seifert.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra's ability to change gears sets a platform for Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell to attack the back end.

Their pace attack does not have a settled look, though.

The Black Caps are likely to miss fast bowler Matt Henry, who is back home on paternity leave. Jacob Duffy or Kyle Jamieson could replace him.

Their spin unit looks well covered, however.

Captain Mitchell Santner's stump-to-stump trajectory is a key matchup against de Kock and Markram, while Ish Sodhi's leg-spin could trouble South Africa's right-hand middle order.

"We faced them in Ahmedabad, which I think is a venue they've grown pretty used to given that they've spent a fair bit of time there," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said. "The semifinals will be in a different venue. It will provide a different challenge."