A raft of cancellations across football, cricket, golf, rugby and cycling followed the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, while others paid tribute by holding a minute's silence.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland, aged 96.

The second day of the third and deciding cricket test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Friday was suspended as a mark of respect, while matches in the domestic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy were called off. The English Football League (EFL) canceled two games scheduled for Friday, while West Ham United fans sang a rousing rendition of "God Save the Queen" before their Europa Conference League match against Romanian side FCSB on Thursday. A minute's silence was observed at Europa League games featuring British teams and players wore black armbands. "A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend's scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning," the EFL said.

The Scottish Professional Football League also postponed the Scottish Championship game on Friday between Cove Rangers and Dundee.

British media reported that the Premier League is also likely to decide on the weekend's fixtures on Friday.

At Wentworth, which is hosting the BMW PGA golf Championship, the flagship event of Europe's DP World Tour, the play was suspended on Thursday, and organizers canceled Friday's second round. "She was truly an inspiration to people the world over ... no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed," the Tour said in a statement.

Peter Forster, captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, said the queen's 70-year patronage was a "great honor." "Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews ... although not a golfer, Her late Majesty's 70-year patronage of the club was a great honor for its members," said Forster.

In cycling, the Tour of Britain called off Friday's sixth stage before also canceling the weekend's remaining stages. Saracens' game against Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup later on Thursday was postponed while Scottish Rugby has suspended all domestic watches this weekend. The British Horseracing Authority also suspended all events for two days. Horse racing was the queen's passion and she was a regular race-goer as well as an owner and breeder of racing stock. The U.S.-based National Football League observed a moment of silence before the start of the regular-season opening game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The U.S. Open tennis championships and motor racing's Formula One will also observe silences.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe hailed the queen for her role in the successful staging of the 2012 London Olympics. "In the most demanding of roles, she has shown exceptional leadership, grace, wisdom and fortitude, touching us across the full fabric of society, including sport," said Coe. "I will never forget her total commitment to the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Roger Federer hailed Queen Elizabeth II for her "elegance" and "grace." "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty," tweeted Federer, who met the queen when she visited Wimbledon in 2010. "Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history," added the eight-time Wimbledon champion, who was not playing at the U.S. Open. Fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal tweeted his "most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences."

In New York, there was a moment of silence at the U.S. Open just before the women's semi-finals got underway.

Brazilian football great Pele was among other sports stars who paid tribute. "I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana," he tweeted. "Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever."

England football captain Harry Kane was another to mourn the queen's death, writing on Twitter: "The queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty." Tyson Fury, Britain's heavyweight world boxing champion, posted a picture of the queen on Twitter along with the words: "Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight, may God be with you."