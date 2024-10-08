In a year marked by relentless Israeli offensives on Gaza, the sports world has seen prominent figures stand in solidarity with Palestine.

From Formula One to football, athletes have spoken out against the violence, defying the restrictions of their respective governing bodies.

Israeli strikes over the past year have claimed nearly 42,000 Palestinian lives, including 400 sportspeople, and decimated much of Gaza's sports infrastructure.

Despite the devastation, voices from across the globe are calling for peace.

Enough is enough

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton became a leading voice of protest, using his platform to demand an end to the violence.

In a powerful Instagram post on May 28, Hamilton said, "Enough is enough. The trauma and terror, especially for innocent children, is horrifying. This must stop." His message came after seven months of Israeli attacks that had already created a major humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Visual protest

NBA star Kyrie Irving made a bold statement at a post-match news conference on Nov. 18, appearing in a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh.

His act of solidarity resonated throughout the sports world, illustrating that athletes are willing to speak up, despite facing potential consequences.

Football legends Eric Cantona and Karim Benzema were among those who voiced their outrage.

Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Taawoun at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 29, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Cantona, known for his outspoken nature, questioned the global community's silence: "Is there anyone left who would not call this a genocide?"

Meanwhile, Benzema, who won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, posted on social media, offering prayers for Gaza’s victims, especially women and children.

Benzema’s transition to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad club after leaving Real Madrid hasn’t stopped him from using his influence to shed light on the humanitarian crisis.

Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, emphasized the need for public awareness and action. "It’s ignorant to say you’re not aware. We need to continue to demand change from our leaders," Gauff said during an interview with the United Arab Emirate's (UAE) The National.

Financial aid

Tunisia’s tennis star Ons Jabeur went a step further, announcing in November that she would donate part of her WTA Finals prize money to support Palestinians.

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah, also known as Mo Salah, followed suit with an undisclosed donation in October 2023 to aid Gaza's suffering people.

People carry amid the rubble of buildings damaged during an Israeli airstrike the previous night on the Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 8, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Athletes are not the only ones taking a stand.

Fan groups, notably Celtic's Green Brigade, have led protests against Israel’s actions.

Since October 2023, the group has consistently waved Palestinian flags at Celtic matches, despite facing fines from UEFA.

Their protests have been seen as far-reaching, with banners reading, "You’ll never walk alone, Gaza," held up during a Champions League match in September. The Green Brigade’s unwavering support has faced sanctions, but they continue to make their voices heard, even at a recent match against Borussia Dortmund in Germany, where they protested by waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags.

Widespread support

Palestinian solidarity has spread across sports arenas globally. In Spain, nearly 1,000 Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz fans waved Palestinian flags during a EuroLeague game against Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv in February.

Similarly, Osasuna’s fans protested during a La Liga match against Granada, targeting Israeli striker Shon Weissman for his pro-Israel posts.

Even the English Premier League wasn’t spared.

During the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton on Oct. 21, Palestinian flags appeared throughout the crowd, despite the league’s prohibition.