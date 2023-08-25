Under the auspices of the Presidency and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Türkiye Cycling Federation has set the stage for the 58th installment of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, slated to unfold its magnificent tale between Oct. 8-15.

Embedded firmly in the International Cycling Union's calendar, the 58th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, a stage-based road cycling race, is set to unravel an awe-inspiring journey on the global stage.

This time, it is the turn of the world-renowned professional teams and cyclists to converge and compete, kicking off their journey from Alanya on Oct. 8 all the way to Istanbul on Oct. 15.

The photo shows cyclists riding past the Dolmabahçe Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 17, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Originally inaugurated as the Marmara Tour in 1963, the event found international acclaim in 1966, and since 1968, it has been graced by the auspices of the Presidency.

The tour continues to beckon world-renowned cycling teams to experience Türkiye's natural and historical marvels firsthand.

The resonance of this year's journey was altered by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes dubbed "Disaster of the Century" in the country's southeastern region, prompting postponement till October.

The revised route, published in the event's bidding announcement, underwent alterations for the second and third stages.

An event not just of competition, but of cultural convergence and natural splendor, TUR 2023 is set to become a spectacle that transcends continents.

As the curtain rises on this grand event, it will play host to 24 professional cycling teams, each comprising seven cyclists, who will weave their prowess and determination into every twist and turn of the road.

Emin Müftüoğlu, president of the Türkiye Cycling Federation, declared: "With our board of directors and technical team, we are determined to host this event with immense enthusiasm and grandeur in the republic's 100th year. The tour, renowned for its intense competition and breathtaking route, is poised to transform into an intercontinental cycling gala. The heart of professional road cycling will beat strongly in Türkiye."

The photo shows cyclists riding during the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 17, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Captivating the world with its earth-to-sky coverage via land, air and helicopters, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye weaves its spell across more than two hours of live coverage on both national and international channels for eight glorious days.

A colossal assembly of around 2,000 people traversing each stage daily, this grandeur spectacle stands unparalleled as the planet's sole "cross-continental cycling tour."

In 2022, the clash of world-renowned cyclists resonated across continents, capturing the attention of millions across 190 countries.

The tour stretched from America to Europe, Africa to the Middle East, Asia to oceanic nations, spanning eight days and reaching 615 million households across 13 languages in 190 countries.