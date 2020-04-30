Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki has not lost all of his sporting ambition despite retiring and continues to see his future in the sport of basketball – though not necessarily as a coach.

"There are many possibilities, I am looking forward to what's ahead and I will definitely need a new challenge, the competitive hunger is simply too big," the 41-year-old German told dpa in an interview.

Though settled in Dallas, where he played his entire NBA career, Nowitzki also aims to help his native country. "I can imagine to work with players, but I would also support things in Germany," he said.

Nowitzki retired around a year ago but will remain in the United States with wife Jessica and their three children. "The Mavericks are naturally an option," he said.

Former team-mate Maxi Kleber has previously said Nowitzki would make "the perfect coach" from his point of view.

"I haven't settled it yet but in the past I have always said that I don't see myself on the bench," Nowitzki said. "Not much has really changed there. The sport of basketball has made an awful lot possible for me. I have seen the world and experienced things that I definitely wouldn't have without the sport.

"Of course I also want to give something back in the future."