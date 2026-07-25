Türkiye powered into the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League final with a commanding straight-sets victory over host China on Saturday, setting up a gold-medal showdown with Brazil after another dominant display from the reigning global powerhouse.

The "Sultans of the Net" overwhelmed the home side 3-0 in the semifinal at the East Asian Games Dome in Macao, controlling the match from start to finish to secure their place in Sunday's championship match.

Türkiye won by scores in the region of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-20, underlining their superiority in every phase of the contest.

The victory extends another remarkable run for Daniele Santarelli's squad, which has become one of the world's premier volleyball teams in recent years.

The third-ranked Turks arrived in Macao as one of the tournament favorites and lived up to that billing with a composed performance built on powerful attacking, disciplined blocking and relentless serving pressure that left seventh-ranked China with few answers.

(L-R) Türkiye's İlkin Aydın, Zehra Güneş and Melissa Vargas in action during the 2026 Volleyball Nations League semifinal match against China, Macao, China, July 25, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye's latest success comes after another impressive campaign that has reinforced its status among the sport's elite.

Since capturing its first Volleyball Nations League title in 2023, the team has also claimed the European Championship, finished runner-up at the 2025 FIVB Women's World Championship and continued to establish itself as a consistent medal contender on the international stage.

The semifinal victory capped another convincing knockout performance after Türkiye rallied past Canada in the quarterfinals. After dropping the opening set, Santarelli's side recovered to win 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17, with star opposite hitter Melissa Vargas producing 27 points to lead the comeback.

Türkiye advanced to the Finals after finishing fourth in the preliminary standings with a 9-3 record and 25 points, comfortably earning a place among the tournament's top eight teams.

China's path to the semifinals had been far more dramatic.

The hosts secured an automatic Finals berth despite finishing ninth in the preliminary round with a 6-6 record and 19 points, then produced one of the biggest surprises of the tournament by eliminating the United States in a thrilling five-set quarterfinal. China recovered from a first-set loss to defeat the Americans 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 17-25, 15-13 and ignite hopes of a home triumph.

Those hopes, however, were quickly extinguished by a confident Turkish side that had already beaten China earlier in the tournament.

The teams met during the preliminary phase in Ankara on June 21, when Türkiye prevailed 3-2 in a gripping five-set battle. Vargas delivered one of the finest performances of her international career with 36 points as Türkiye recovered to win 25-21, 26-28, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12.

That victory continued a trend of Turkish dominance in the rivalry. Türkiye also defeated China in the 2023 Volleyball Nations League final and edged the Chinese in a dramatic five-set quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

In Macao, there was no such drama.

Backed by a vocal home crowd, China struggled to cope with Türkiye's relentless pressure.

Vargas again spearheaded the attack, while middle blocker Zehra Güneş anchored the net with strong blocking. Outside hitters Hande Baladın and İlkin Aydın provided consistent offensive support, and Türkiye's organized defense repeatedly frustrated the hosts.

China, coached by Zhao Yong and featuring a blend of experienced veterans and emerging talent, showed the resilience that carried it through the quarterfinals but could not match Türkiye's pace, precision or physicality across three sets.

The result sends Türkiye into Sunday's championship match against Brazil, which booked its place in the final by outlasting top-ranked Italy in a five-set semifinal thriller earlier in the day.

China and Italy will meet in the bronze-medal match, also scheduled for Sunday.