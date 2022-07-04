The Turkish national women's volleyball team will take on Thailand in the FIVB Nations League quarterfinals on July 14.

Organized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), the 2022 Nations League knockout rounds will be held in the Turkish capital Ankara between July 13-17.

A total of 16 teams competed in the round-robin tournament, with the top eight teams qualifying for the finals in Ankara.

Alongside Turkey and Thailand, Team USA, Brazil, Italy, China, Japan and Serbia complete the last-eight lineup.

On July 13, Brazil will take on Japan, and the U.S. will face Serbia in the first quarterfinal matches.

Meanwhile, Italy will battle China and host Turkey will welcome Thailand in the other quarterfinal matches on July 14.

In the group stages, Turkey ranked seventh with 23 points from eight wins.

However, as the host, it'll be the top-sedded team in the knockout stages and face Thailand, which ranked eighth with five wins.

Quarterfinals Fixtures

July 13

Brazil-Japan

USA-Serbia

July 14

Italy-China

Turkey-Thailand