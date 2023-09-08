Four of Türkiye's volleyball icons, Esra Gümüş Kırıcı, Arzu Göllü, Özlem Özçelik, and Burcu Hakyemez Dal, have come together to reflect on the historic triumph of the "Sultans of the Net" at the European Championships.

Having donned the Crescent-Star jerseys themselves, these former national team captains believe that Türkiye's next goal should be nothing short of success at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Esra Gümüş Kırıcı, one of the former team captains, hailed the golden era of Turkish volleyball, saying: "Through years of strenuous efforts, we achieved great success. We crowned our achievements with the European Championship title. The entire volleyball community had yearned for the gold medal. As a volleyball player, I am proud. Coach Santarelli established an excellent chemistry with the players. Giovanni Guidetti also played a significant role in this success. However, Santarelli is a young and success-driven coach. Our victory in the Nations League was the first step toward these accomplishments. Besides the championship, the coach's adaptation in this tournament was crucial. He had the opportunity to evaluate all the girls in the squad during this event."

Kırıcı also stressed that the burden on the team has increased after the championship, saying, "Our goal now is to win an Olympic medal. Hopefully, we will achieve our goal. The qualifiers start on Sept. 16, and I believe we will comfortably make it to the Olympics."

Turkish players celebrate winning with the against Women's Eurovolley trophy after the final against Serbia, Istanbul, Tütkiye, Sept. 4, 2023. (AA Photo)

Eczacıbaşı legend, Arzu Göllü credited the national team's success to Giovanni Guidetti's significant contributions, particularly in nurturing youth talent.

She also highlighted the addition of Melissa Vargas to the squad, saying: "Our team became even stronger with Vargas joining. Captain Eda Erdem is a source of immense strength and experience for our team. Our libero, Gizem Örge, also contributed significantly. In my opinion, the real final match was against Italy. Melissa Vargas has surpassed Tijana Boskovic in this tournament. I am more hopeful for the future now. We have already beaten everyone. I believe we will not struggle in the Olympic Qualifiers. I also think we will perform well at the Olympic Games."

Özlem Özçelik, a member of the national team during the European runner-up finish in 2003, expressed her belief that Türkiye deserved this success, saying: "We played in the final against Serbia in 2019 and lost. I think we have now taken our revenge. In 2003, we paved the way, and this development in the national team has continued consistently. I am proud of my girls. Thanks to them, we have witnessed how far Turkish volleyball has come."

Özçelik emphasized that these achievements are just the beginning, saying: "Santarelli has contributed a lot to this team. It is essential for a head coach to unite the team so quickly. His energy on the sidelines is outstanding. Now we need to be ready to win more trophies. In the past, we used to think about how to play against the giant nations of volleyball, but now they are thinking about us. Our first major goal is the Olympic qualifiers. After that, I believe we will stand on the podium in Paris in 2024."

Turkish players celebrate winning against Serbia in the Women's Eurovolley final, Istanbul, Tütkiye, Sept. 4, 2023. (AA Photo)

"We have the energy we need. The team now knows how to play when they are trailing and never lets go of a match. I believe this national team sets an example for future generations. This squad is young and will play together for a long time. That is why I believe we will progress even further," she added.

Burcu Hakyemez Dal, reflecting on the impact of adding Vargas to the team, said: "We have become a unique school of volleyball. We have our own style. Our defense capabilities are incredible, and our serving is effective. Our middle blockers are as active and scorers as our outside hitters. Vargas also displayed her scoring ability in this tournament. Ebrar Karakurt approached the game differently from her usual position, but she was successful."

"Our middle blockers started the tournament quietly, but as the competition progressed, they performed even better. Eda Erdem clearly demonstrated her leadership qualities in the semi-finals and finals. She also contributed with blocks and block points. Hande Baladın, after her performance in the Nations League, had a more successful run in this championship. She showcased her skills in service reception and defense," she added.