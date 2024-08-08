In a fiercely contested match, the Turkish Sultans of the Net fell 3-0 to a determined Italy on Thursday in the Olympic semifinals.
But the tournament isn’t over for Türkiye just yet. They’ll compete for bronze against Brazil, who were defeated by Team USA earlier on Thursday.
