The Turkish women's national volleyball team, affectionately known as the "Sultans of the Net," were in the zone on Sunday as they faced Team USA in Arlington, Texas, for the Volleyball Nations League.

The Turkish squad, featuring iconic players like veteran captain Eda Erdem, Gizem Örge, Ebrar Karakurt, Elif Şahin, Cansu Özbay, Hande Baladın and the ever-blazing Melissa Vargas, showcased their mettle in a match that had fans on the edge of their seats.

With fresh faces like Tuğba Ivegin and Beyza Arıcı joining the ranks, Türkiye dominated the previous three games of the second leg, easily defeating Germany, Serbia and South Korea.

However, Coach Danielle Santarelli's squad choices sparked criticism from fans and former players.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics looming, Santarelli views the VNL as a crucial testing ground for his players' stamina, dexterity, and tactical prowess.

As the game against Team USA unfolded, the first set ended 25-21 in favor of the Americans, but Türkiye bounced back, taking the next two sets 25-20 and 25-21.

The fourth set was a shocker for Turkish supporters, as Team USA won decisively, 25-12.

Turkish "Sultans of the Net" celebrate after beating Team USA during the Volleyball Nations League, Texas, U.S., June 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

The final set, however, was truly historic.

At a critical 5-5 score, Vargas, nicknamed "Vargas Airlines" for her powerful serves, launched a blistering serve that rattled Team USA's defense.

The ensuing rally was intense, with Türkiye's triple defense and incredible saves by Ebrar Karakurt and libero Gizem Örge.

Vargas, without looking, executed a perfect bump kill shot, landing the ball precisely between the American defense and the net.

Türkiye clinched the set 15-12 and the match 3-2, thanks to this miraculous point.

Social media erupted with awe and disbelief.

One commentator exclaimed, "Get me some physics professors to explain this because I can’t."

Another joked, "I need to get my eyes fixed because I couldn’t believe what I saw."

Even veteran captain Eda Erdem was stunned, placing her hands over her head in surprise.

Moments like Vargas's point resonate through sports history.

They transcend wins and losses, becoming legendary.

Türkiye's journey in the VNL and the upcoming Olympics will be full of challenges, but those 30 seconds in Arlington will inspire future generations of volleyball players.

In Türkiye, where football reigns supreme, a new slogan is emerging: "We are a volleyball country."

Thousands of young girls now aspire to don the national team’s Crescent-Star crimson jersey.

The strategic development of volleyball in Türkiye began years ago, with 2003 marking a pivotal year of accomplishments.

Trailblazers like Özlem Özçelik, Neslihan Demir and Gülden Kayalar Kuzubaşıoğlu paved the way for today’s stars.

As the nation proudly sings its anthem at every game, the words of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk ring true: "Turkish Woman! Thou deserve not to be crawling on the ground but to be lifted on the shoulders toward the sky!"

And these women are doing exactly that.