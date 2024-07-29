The Turkish Sultans of the Net pulled a thrilling comeback on Monday in their Paris 2024 Olympics Pool C opening match against the Netherlands.

In a thrilling clash, the Turkish women’s volleyball team edged out the Dutch 3-2 in a gripping five-set battle.

The sets unfolded with scores of 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 15-13, showcasing Türkiye’s resilience and skill.

Starting their campaign on a high note, Türkiye will face the Dominican Republic in their second pool match on Thursday.

In other pool action, Italy secured a 3-1 victory over the Dominican Republic, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the tournament.